L'Oréal Paris Announces Kristen Bell as Its New Global Ambassador in a Bold Expression of "You're Worth It"

The partnership brings together Kristen Bell's magnetic mix of confidence, wit, and warmth with L'Oréal Paris' enduring belief that every woman is worth it.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Paris today announces Emmy-nominated Actress and Producer Kristen Bell as its new Global Ambassador, with a debut campaign that has the actress introducing herself on her own terms—bringing a fresh, modern expression to the unforgettable tagline at the heart of the brand. For L'Oréal Paris, Bell's authentic authority is exactly what makes her the natural choice to carry this message forward.

L'Oréal Paris Hero Image

"'You're Worth It' isn't something L'Oréal Paris gave women—the worth was always ours. What they gave us was permission to say it out loud. That's the part that gets me. It isn't about being made to feel valuable. It's about a brand that handed women the mic before anyone else thought to," says Kristen Bell.

"Kristen is a true force—she blends an unapologetic self-assurance with a genuine, down-to-earth warmth that immediately commands respect and connection," says Laura Branik, President of L'Oréal Paris USA. "Welcoming her to L'Oréal Paris is a defining moment. This partnership isn't just about showcasing incredible, trusted products; it's about amplifying a powerful voice that inspires every woman to own her narrative and confidently define her own worth."

This partnership is designed to treat beauty as an active, daily choice of self-authorship. In the debut campaign, this spirit comes to life as Kristen switches effortlessly between chic and elevated vignettes and the unpolished moments of her daily routine and irreverently takes over her own introduction—championing the idea that true confidence lies in embracing the full, beautifully complex reality of our whole selves.

"There is a profound beauty in a woman who knows her strength and isn't afraid to use it," says Laetitia Toupet, Global Brand President of L'Oréal Paris. "Kristen does this with a voice that is authentically hers, inspiring all women to tap into their self-confidence. As a mother, an actress, and a singer, she is the modern embodiment of our iconic brand tagline, reminding us that defining your worth is a daily call to claim your space. As the number one beauty brand in the world, we celebrate beauty that inspires each and every woman to realize their boundless worth."

To that end, the collaboration is deeply rooted in the reality of women's everyday lives: leveraging both high-caliber storytelling and everyday accessibility to ground-breaking products.

"I remember sneaking into my mom's vanity, stealing five minutes with the L'Oréal Paris lipstick before she caught me. Looking back, that wasn't really about the lipstick – I was trying on who I might become. I didn't need L'Oréal Paris to tell me who that was. But they gave me the tools to go find out, and they've been doing that for women for decades: not handing us an identity, but handing us permission to go try one. I'm proud to be a Global Ambassador of a brand that's always understood the difference." - Kristen Bell

As the newest Global Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Kristen Bell will appear in brand storytelling and in pillar product campaigns across categories including skincare, haircare, hair color, makeup, and more. Kristen's first product campaign for the brand will be for the iconic 24H Midnight Cream which will begin rolling out nationwide in the coming weeks.

About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris is the number one beauty brand in the world with products available in 150 countries. Through its pioneering products and services, L'Oréal Paris empowers each and every woman to take charge of their lives, believe in themselves, take the place they deserve in society, and make change happen. At the heart of what the brand embodies is a famous French je ne sais quoi—an empowering vision of self-confidence designed to imbue every woman with a sense of self-worth. The French heritage of the brand is essential to its DNA, a vision expressed on the world stage with L'Oréal Paris' participation in the most glamorous events, projecting Parisian excellence and diversity across the globe. The superior efficacy of the brand's formulas has been tried, tested, and backed by a wealth of data built upon 110 years of expertise to not only deliver visible, proven results but to innovate the future of beauty.

About Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is an Emmy award nominated actress and producer recognized for her versatile talents across television, film, and theater. Best known for her critically acclaimed roles in The Good Place, Veronica Mars, the current smash hit Nobody Wants This and as the voice of Princess Anna in Disney's global phenomenon Frozen, Bell has established herself as one of Hollywood's most beloved and relatable figures. Beyond her achievements in entertainment, she is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, environmental sustainability, and children's well-being. As an entrepreneur and mother, she co-founded several purpose-driven brands, reflecting her commitment to making ethical and high-quality products accessible to everyday families. Her authentic voice, humor, and dedication to empowerment make her a powerful champion for self-worth on the global stage.

Learn More: https://www.lorealparisusa.com/kristen-bell-new-loreal-paris-ambassador

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SOURCE L'Oreal Paris USA