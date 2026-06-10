Lori Harvey Fronts Oner Active's First ONER MODE Campaign, A New Series Launching Alongside a Capsule Collection Featuring the Brand's New Formesoft Fabrication

Marking the debut of the series is entrepreneur and cultural figure Lori Harvey, whose bold sense of self and effortless confidence set the tone for ONER MODE. In the campaign, Harvey is photographed in the Day-to-Night Capsule collection showcasing new cuts and colorways in Oner Active's bestselling SoftMotion fabric, alongside pieces in the brand's newly launched Formesoft fabrication, designed for lightweight layering and movement beyond the gym.

"Lori was such a natural choice for ONER MODE because she represents the kind of strength and authenticity that we're always inspired by at Oner," said Krissy Cela, Founder of Oner Active. "She moves through life with intention and confidence, and that energy is reflected in this campaign. ONER MODE is about celebrating women who define success and strength on their own terms, and Lori represents that so powerfully. We're excited to bring this vision to life together and continue building a platform that empowers women both in and beyond movement."

At its core, ONER MODE reflects Oner Active's evolving vision of modern activewear – one rooted in performance, identity, and the emotional connection women have to what they wear. Since its inception, Krissy Cela has built the brand around the belief that activewear should support how women move, feel, and show up every day. That ethos continues to drive Oner Active's rapid global growth and its highly engaged community, which actively informs product development and innovation.

Each edition of ONER MODE will spotlight a woman whose perspective reflects a distinct interpretation of the ONER identity. Defined by attitude and authenticity, the series aims to expand the cultural conversation around movement, style, self-expression, and modern femininity.

"For me, movement has always been about balance – it's how I reset, recharge, and take care of myself. So when Oner asked me to star in the first ONER MODE campaign, I knew I just had to do it. I love how the campaign celebrates confidence and individuality in a really modern, authentic way. The pieces are functional, flattering, and easy to wear beyond just the gym, which is important to me because my days are always changing and I need activewear that can keep up with that."

The corresponding Day-to-Night Capsule introduces new understated, luxury-inspired colorways in SoftMotion, alongside fresh silhouettes inspired by the timeless elegance of court sport. With clean lines and elevated detailing, the collection reflects Oner's continued evolution of performance pieces designed to transition seamlessly into everyday life.

The capsule and campaign also highlights Formesoft, first introduced in Oner Active's May capsule. Developed to fill a whitespace in elevated layering essentials, the fabrication combines softness, lightweight comfort, and versatility for recovery, travel, and everyday movement. Inspired by the fluidity of silk and 90s styling cues, Formesoft is quick-drying, gentle on skin, and designed to extend comfort beyond training.

The launch arrives as Oner Active continues expanding globally, evolving from a performance-led activewear brand into a lifestyle and cultural force shaped by community. Built for women, by women, the brand continues to translate community feedback into product innovation that reflects how women train, recover, travel, and live.

The ONER MODE capsule and campaign featuring Lori Harvey officially launches tomorrow, June 11 at 12PM ET on oneractive.com.

About Oner Active

Founded by Krissy Cela in 2020, Oner Active is a women-led activewear brand redefining strength through thoughtfully designed, performance-driven apparel made for how women train, move, recover, and live. Built from Krissy's own experience struggling to find activewear that combined functionality, confidence, and style, the brand was created to empower women both physically and emotionally through movement. Rooted in community and shaped by real customer feedback, Oner Active has grown into a global brand known for its innovative fabrics, elevated aesthetic, and commitment to helping women feel strong, confident, and unapologetically themselves.

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SOURCE Oner Active