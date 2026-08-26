Los Angeles Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. David Salehani Uses Genioplasty (chin surgery) to Address Facial Balance at the Skeletal Level

By evaluating the chin in relation to the jaw and surrounding facial structure, Dr. Salehani uses 3D Virtual Surgical Planning to develop highly individualized approaches to chin and jaw surgery.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When patients are concerned about a weak chin, uneven jawline or an imbalanced facial profile, the chin itself may be only part of the picture. The relationship between the chin, lower jaw and surrounding facial skeleton can significantly influence overall facial proportions, making accurate diagnosis and surgical planning particularly important.

Genioplasty (Chin Surgery or Implant)

Board-certified Los Angeles oral and maxillofacial surgeon David Salehani, DDS, MD, approaches genioplasty from this broader skeletal perspective. At Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery, Dr. Salehani performs both aesthetic and functional maxillofacial procedures and uses advanced three-dimensional technology to plan changes to the chin and jaw based on each patient's individual anatomy.

"The chin does not exist in isolation," said Dr. Salehani. "When evaluating a patient for genioplasty, we have to consider the position of the chin in relation to the lower jaw and the rest of the facial skeleton. Sometimes the appropriate treatment involves the chin alone, while other patients may have an underlying jaw relationship that needs to be considered."

Genioplasty Changes the Shape/size of the Chin

While non-surgical treatments and chin implants can add volume or projection, sliding genioplasty, also known as osseous genioplasty, allows a surgeon to reposition a portion of the patient's own chin bone.

Depending on the patient's anatomy, the procedure can be used to advance or reposition the chin and address concerns involving projection, vertical proportions or asymmetry. Because the underlying bone itself is repositioned, genioplasty provides an option for patients whose goals cannot be adequately addressed through soft-tissue treatments alone.

Dr. Salehani's training in both dentistry and medicine, followed by specialized oral and maxillofacial surgical training, gives him a detailed understanding of the relationship between the teeth, bite, jaws and facial skeleton. This becomes especially important when determining whether an apparent chin concern is isolated or related to the position of the jaw.

For patients with more significant skeletal discrepancies, Dr. Salehani also performs orthognathic, or corrective jaw, surgery.

Virtual Surgical Planning Brings 3D Precision to Genioplasty

Dr. Salehani incorporates Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP) into genioplasty and corrective jaw procedures to plan skeletal movements before surgery.

Using three-dimensional imaging and computer-assisted planning, a digital representation of the patient's facial skeleton can be created and potential movements of the chin and jaw evaluated before the procedure is performed.

The technology allows Dr. Salehani to visualize the underlying anatomy from multiple perspectives, simulate planned bone movements and determine positioning based on the patient's individual facial structure. Surgical marking and positioning guides can then be incorporated into the procedure to help translate the digital plan to the operating room.

"Three-dimensional planning gives us the ability to study the skeletal relationships in a way that isn't possible from photographs alone," said Dr. Salehani. "We can plan the intended movement before surgery and approach the procedure with a very specific understanding of what we are trying to accomplish."

Looking Beyond the Chin to the Entire Facial Profile

Dr. Salehani believes the ability to perform both genioplasty and corrective jaw surgery provides an important perspective when evaluating patients seeking improvement to their chin or profile.

Rather than beginning with a predetermined procedure, the evaluation considers the source of the patient's concern and the relationship between the chin, jaw, bite and overall facial structure.

For some patients, an isolated genioplasty may provide the desired structural change. Others may be candidates for a chin implant, while patients with significant jaw discrepancies may require a more comprehensive orthognathic approach.

This ability to evaluate and treat both aesthetic and functional maxillofacial concerns allows surgical planning to be driven by the patient's anatomy rather than by a one-size-fits-all approach.

About David Salehani, DDS, MD

David Salehani, DDS, MD, is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery in Los Angeles. He earned his undergraduate degree in Biochemistry with honors and his Doctor of Dental Surgery with honors from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He subsequently earned his medical degree from Stony Brook School of Medicine.

Dr. Salehani completed his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery training at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and a general surgery internship at Stony Brook University Hospital, where he trained in the management of major trauma cases.

His practice encompasses both functional and cosmetic maxillofacial surgery, including genioplasty, orthognathic corrective jaw surgery, facial reconstruction, facial implants, dental implant surgery and other complex oral and maxillofacial procedures. Dr. Salehani also participates in resident and student education at UCLA Medical Center.

For more information about Dr. David Salehani or to schedule an appointment, please visit Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery: https://www.sunsetoralsurgery.com/ or call (310) 275-3635.

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Sunset Oral & Facial Surgery

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SOURCE Sunset Oral and Facial Surgery