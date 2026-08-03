Los Angeles Pop Artist ALYA Finds Hope in New Cinematic Single 'Believer'

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LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy-winning pop artist ALYA returns with "Believer," a soaring, cinematic new single that arrives ahead of her forthcoming album 'In The Moment,' due in March 2027. Produced by Tim Carmon and co-written with Breana Marin, the song folds ALYA's signature blend of inspirational pop, soul, and sweeping storytelling into her most personal release yet.

ALYA - Photo Credit: Arnella

Known for her powerful vocals and emotionally driven songwriting, ALYA has built a global following of more than 50 million views across social platforms, connecting audiences through themes of hope, humanity, and empowerment. She has collaborated with artists including Eric Clapton, Erica Campbell, and D Smoke, and her ongoing "Hope" project, including Hope: The Sequel, has grown into a movement centered on kindness and collective good.

"Believer" was born out of heartbreak. "The song was created at a time in my life when I had completely given up on love after a failed situation that really got the best of me," ALYA says. "Out of the clear blue sky, life sent an angel into my life that I couldn't have imagined was even possible and made me a believer again."

Written across several days, in kitchens, showers, and pretty much wherever inspiration struck, the song almost stayed shelved… "My partner had to convince me several times," ALYA recalls. "He kept saying, nobody else has heard it and you don't know who you may inspire to keep going and not give up. So here we are, ready to inspire the next believer."

Vulnerability runs through the track's hook, where ALYA sings, "Made me a believer, when I didn't believe in love, never the same, never the same, after just one touch." The production carries an unexpected signature too: an accordion throughout the song, an instrument ALYA grew up playing and wanted to bring into a pop setting. "Not too many people can say in the western world that they have an accordion on their pop song," she says.

Six years after it was first written, "Believer" has finally made its way into the world. "Believer" is both intimate and uplifting; a love song rooted in resilience rather than fantasy. "I feel 'Believer' will help those who gave up on love, to be a believer again." ALYA says.

Contact:

Eric Alper

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SOURCE ALYA