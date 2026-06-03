Los Angeles Public Library Hosts Fourth Annual June Jubilee: A Celebration of Black Excellence

Free event honors Black culture, storytelling, and interactive experiences Saturday, June 13, Downtown Central Library

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Public Library celebrates community, culture, and storytelling at the Fourth Annual June Jubilee on Saturday, June 13. This free, family-friendly community event will feature inspiring speakers, live entertainment, hands-on arts and crafts, and workshops on health, genealogy, technology, and more. The celebration will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Library, 630 W. Fifth St., downtown Los Angeles.

Come early and join us at the opening Ceremony and enjoy a special Water Libation Ceremony featuring the Leimert Park African drummers and dancers.

Arrive early for an African-inspired Opening Ceremony and water libation blessing honoring ancestors and the community, accompanied by vibrant dancers and drummers who welcome guests with spirit, joy, and cultural pride.

"The Library welcomes everyone, and June Jubilee demonstrates our commitment to including and reflecting the City's diverse communities," said Fabian Wesson of the Board of Library Commissioners. "We are excited to celebrate Black excellence and connect with Angelenos."

New this year, attendees are invited to participate in CommUnity Archives interviews—an opportunity to share personal stories, preserve family legacies, and record oral histories of life and experience in Los Angeles.

"The Library's June Jubilee is a vibrant celebration of community, culture, and connection," said City Librarian John F. Szabo. "We are proud to honor Black history, storytelling, music, art, and shared experiences. From preserving personal histories through the CommUnity Archives Project to enjoying dynamic performances, conversations, and hands-on activities, June Jubilee reflects the very best of public libraries—bringing people together, uplifting voices, and creating space for every story to be celebrated."

The June Jubilee is curated by Changing Tones, one of the Library's racial equity and inclusion groups, to honor and share with all Angelenos the contributions and culture of African Americans throughout the history of Los Angeles and the nation.

"The Los Angeles Public Library is a space where everyone belongs, and June Jubilee reflects that commitment in action," said Jené D. Brown, Racial Equity Officer and Director of LAPL's Emerging Technologies and Collections Division. "June Jubilee is one of many programs designed to ensure all communities see themselves represented, valued, and connected. By creating opportunities to engage with and learn from diverse histories and traditions, we continue to expand access, deepen understanding, and bring Angelenos together."

Celebration Highlights include:

Opening African Water Libation Ceremony – Featuring exhilarating drumming, energetic dancers, and a powerful original poem dedicated to African Americans by Poet Erika K. Jones, who created it especially for the event.

CommUnity Archives Project – Los Angeles holds an infinite number of unique stories that shape our communities and city. At June Jubilee, Angelenos will have access to resources to begin preserving these stories, with the option to add to a growing community archive at LAPL.

Attendees can also participate in informative workshops on health, wellness, genealogy, and financial literacy, engage with speakers, enjoy live entertainment, and more.

About Los Angeles Public Library

A recipient of the nation's highest honor for library service—the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services—the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than eight million books, state-of-the-art technology accessible at lapl.org, and diverse programs provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.

SOURCE Los Angeles Public Library