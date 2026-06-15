Los Angeles to contract with Verra Mobility launching the largest speed safety program in California

125 speed camera locations expected to be operational by the end of 2026

MESA, Ariz., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that the Los Angeles City Council formally awarded the company to design, build, operate, and maintain a speed safety program across the city and county of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles City Council selected Verra Mobility to design, build, operate, and maintain a speed safety program at 125 speed camera locations across the city

Verra Mobility and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will commence implementation of speed safety systems at 125 sites along high-injury and crash corridors across the city. Many of these sites will use multiple approaches to reduce speeding in both directions. The locations were carefully selected using data on high-speed driving and speed-related crashes throughout the city.

Los Angeles is part of a six-city pilot program, under Assembly Bill 645, that allows speed safety programs aimed at reducing excessive speeding, saving lives, and improving street safety by changing driver behavior.

"We're proud to partner with the City of Los Angeles to implement the largest speed safety program in the state," said Will Barnow, vice president, Verra Mobility. "These programs are complex and must align with strict legislative requirements, so we are honored that the City put their trust in Verra Mobility. As we've seen in other cities, these programs are highly effective at reducing dangerous driving, and we're excited to get to work to advance our shared goal of safer streets for millions of Angelenos."

As a nationally recognized leader in automated traffic enforcement, Verra Mobility brings proven expertise to speed safety programs already operating in San Francisco and Oakland. Cities across the country have seen speeding drop by as much as 94% where this technology is deployed. Most notably, San Francisco's program was recently credited by residents with driving a 50% decline in traffic fatalities in the past year and an 80% decline in speeding after one year.

In Los Angeles, speeding remains one of the most persistent and preventable causes of traffic deaths. According to the Speed Safety System Impact Report, speeding was a factor in 16% of all fatal and severe crashes in Los Angeles between 2017 and 2021. In 2024 alone, over 300 Angelenos were killed in traffic collisions, with one in five of those deaths attributed to speeding.

As part of the program, Verra Mobility will provide the City solutions aligned with AB 645 legislation to help ensure vigorous data and privacy protections, equitable fines, thoughtful education, and a balanced community approach that will begin immediately. Morgner Construction Management, a Los Angeles minority business enterprise (MBE), is expected to be contracted to perform on-the-ground construction and installation of the cameras.

Verra Mobility has led the industry in California, implementing complex, first-of-its-kind programs: San Francisco was the first speed safety program in the state; Mountain House was the first red-light camera safety program implemented under new legislation, SB 720. Now, the company leads the largest and most expansive automated enforcement program in Los Angeles.

To learn more about speed safety solutions and how they can help communities, visit www.verramobility.com/government/speed-enforcement

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

Forward Looking Statements

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this press release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward looking statements include statements on our contract to design, build, operate, and maintain a speed safety program across the city and county of Los Angeles, including statements on our ability to provide solutions aligned with AB 645 legislation to help ensure vigorous data and privacy protections, equitable fines, thoughtful education, and a balanced community approach, and expectations on the performance of the on-the-ground construction and installation of the cameras. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties that can affect our performance in both the near-and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this press release, our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

Additional Information

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SOURCE Verra Mobility