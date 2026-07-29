Lost Money on First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Tariff Impact Misrepresentations That Cost First Solar Investors Over $60 Per Share in Combined Losses

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

First Solar shares suffered two corrective declines totaling over $60 per share during the Class Period after the company's ability to manage U.S. tariff policy proved far weaker than management had represented. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

How Tariff Exposure Allegedly Affected Reported Outlook

The U.S. solar energy market was forecast to need 128 gigawatts of new capacity by 2029 to meet peak demand. First Solar positioned itself as the domestic manufacturer best equipped to capture that growth. Yet the lawsuit contends that management repeatedly overstated the company's resilience to reciprocal tariffs of up to 46% on imports from Malaysia and Vietnam, where First Solar operated critical Series 6 module production lines.

The complaint alleges that while management told investors the trade environment was "long term favorable" and had "strengthened" First Solar's competitive position, the reality was that international facility underutilization would persist well beyond 2025 and drag projected 2026 performance far below what shareholders had been led to expect.

Key Tariff Impact Allegations for Shareholders

Management allegedly characterized facility idling in Malaysia and Vietnam as "temporary" while concealing that underutilization could extend through the 2026 fiscal year

characterized facility idling in Malaysia and Vietnam as "temporary" while concealing that underutilization could extend through the 2026 fiscal year The company's decision to onshore finishing operations to a new South Carolina facility required approximately $330 million in direct spend, creating near-term cost headwinds the complaint alleges were downplayed

were downplayed A 6.6-gigawatt booking termination by British Petroleum affiliates at a base ASP of $0.294 per watt signaled collapsing international demand that the complaint alleges management minimized

management minimized Tariff protection clauses in customer contracts allegedly proved insufficient, as customers were unwilling to absorb cost increases for internationally produced modules

proved insufficient, as customers were unwilling to absorb cost increases for internationally produced modules The complaint contends that management's repeated assurances about "optionality" from idled facilities masked the structural nature of the production shortfall

The Alleged Tariff Navigation Factor

The lawsuit asserts that First Solar's public posture on tariff management created a material disconnect between investor expectations and operational reality. Management stated that contracts "typically have some form of tariff protection," but the complaint contends this characterization obscured the practical limitations of those protections when tariff rates reached 24% and 46% on key manufacturing countries. As a result, the action claims, shareholders purchased stock at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

"This case presents important questions about tariff impact disclosure obligations in the solar manufacturing sector. When a company's international production capacity faces structural headwinds from trade policy, investors deserve accurate information about how those headwinds will affect future earnings," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: What is the FSLR class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Shares fell approximately 10.29% and then 13.61% after corrective information emerged, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the FSLR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FSLR stock or securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did FSLR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $27.67 per share (10.29%) on January 7, 2026, and then $33.09 per share (13.61%) on February 25, 2026, after corrective disclosures revealed the extent of tariff-related operational challenges and lower-than-expected 2026 guidance.

Q: What do FSLR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is the FSLR lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 24, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP