Lost Money on Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of GOSS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gossamer-bio-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185879&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: June 16, 2025 to February 20, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the study design for the Company's Phase 3 PROSERA study, particularly, controlling for the placebo response at the Latin American testing sites. On February 23, 2026, Gossamer published a press release and hosted a Special Call announcing topline results for its Phase 3 PROSERA study, which failed to meet the primary endpoint of improved six-minute walk distance (6MWD) at Week 24, with a +13.3 meter placebo-adjusted gain (p-0.0320) failing to meet the required 0.025 alpha threshold. Gossamer attributed this miss to patients at Latin American sites performing particularly well on placebo due to enrollment of a heavily-treated lower-risk population. Following this news, the price of Gossamer's common stock declined from a closing market price of $2.13 per share on February 20, 2026 to $0.42 per share on February 23, 2025, a decline of over 80% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: June 1, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gossamer-bio-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185879&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GOSS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 1, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm