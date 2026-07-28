Lost Money on GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL).

Shareholders who purchased shares of GRAL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/grail-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=196355&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: May 13, 2025 to February 19, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of GRAIL's NHS-Galleri trial following the reveal of the top-line results covering the first screening round. Notably, as defendants have since attested, the trial as executed within the three-year follow-up period was insufficient to demonstrate the achievability of a reduction in Stage III-IV cancers; defendants disclosed the trial period, and thus the screening duration, was apparently insufficient to demonstrate whether the primary endpoint was achievable. Defendants further repeatedly refused to provide detailed topline results or other data from the NHS-Galleri study, potentially concealing known trendlines which arguably suggested either a longer timeline would be necessary or otherwise that the probability of achieving the statistical reduction in Stage III & IV cancers by the trial's end had been reduced. On February 19, 2026, GRAIL announced that the "primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed" in the NHS-Galleri Trial. The Company attributed this shortcoming, in part, on "probably need[ing] a longer follow-up time to be able to [compare the study arms] adequately." Following this news, the price of GRAIL's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $101.53 per share on February 19, 2026, Grail's stock price fell to $50.21 per share on February 20, 2026, a decline of about 50.55% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: August 4, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/grail-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=196355&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GRAL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 4, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

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New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm