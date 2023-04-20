Lotus Foods Releases Updated Impact Report Highlighting Climate- and Women-Friendly Rice Growing Methods

RICHMOND, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Foods, the leading heirloom and organic rice company, released an updated Impact Report that captures the company's accomplishments through 2022, offering details on the business practices and partners that have helped achieve its impressive metrics. In the report, the company also outlines its commitments to continue to lead the way in rice farming practices that will change the way rice is grown around the world.

Since 2009, Lotus Foods has purchased 58.3 million pounds of organic rice, saved 57.1 thousand cumulative tons of CO2e and 6.1 billion gallons of water. The company has achieved this by partnering with small family farmers who practice System of Rice Intensification (SRI) methods, what Lotus calls More Crop Per Drop® (MCPD®). These farming practices minimize water usage, improve soil health, empower women, increase farm incomes and reduce climate impact.

"We say 'rice is life' because rice sustains half the world's population. Most is grown on small family farms and producing it is hard on people and the environment. Our vision is that, through how we operate our business, we can tackle these challenges proactively. While we have accomplished a lot, we are committed to even greater impact in the future," said Caryl Levine and Ken Lee, Co-Founders/Co-CEOs of Lotus Foods.

Lotus Foods' Impact Report shares the company's success alongside bold commitments. Highlights include transitioning two product lines to recyclable or biodegradable packaging material by 2024 and doubling the amount of rice bought from farmers using regenerative MCPD® methods by 2025. Lotus Foods will continue to embrace the values of Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) throughout the company and its supply network. Lotus will also proudly join other B Corps companies and commit to accelerating reductions in company emissions to be net zero by 2030.

The latest Impact Report can be viewed at lotusfoods.com.

For more information, product offerings and recipes visit Lotus Foods online and follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok. Read about the history of Lotus Foods and try 65 easy-to-cook recipes in Rice Is Life, available now where books are sold.

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered in direct and fair trade with small family farmers around the world who are growing rice more sustainably while preserving rice biodiversity. Lotus Foods' product line includes pigmented heirloom and organic rice varieties such as Forbidden® Rice, Jade Pearl Rice™, Red Rice, traditional Basmati and Jasmine Rice and Tri-color Rice as well as Rice Ramen, Pad Thai Rice Noodles and Rice Ramen Noodle Soup Cups. Products are available at major retailers nationwide. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to "Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World" by focusing on rice grown using the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which we call More Crop Per Drop®. SRI minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers and reduces climate impact. As a business co-founded and co-owned by an Asian American, and with a global supply network encompassing family farmers throughout Asia, Lotus Foods stands with the AAPI community and condemns racial violence.

SOURCE Lotus Foods