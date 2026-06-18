Louis Barajas Announces Finances Con Corazón, a New Book on Financial Dignity

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the persistent financial challenges often faced by communities with limited access to traditional financial education, Louis Barajas is set to release his sixth book, Finances Con Corazón: The Latino Journey to Financial Dignity. This new work offers a culturally relevant approach to improving financial well-being, drawing from Barajas's three decades of experience as a Certified Financial Planner™, author, and advocate for economic empowerment. For more information or to pre-order the book, visit https://louisbarajas.com/.

Louis Barajas Announces Finances Con Corazón, Available July 15, 2026 Post this Finances Con Corazon Louis Barajas

A New Framework for Financial Well-being

Scheduled for publication on July 15, 2026, Finances Con Corazón builds upon the principles Louis Barajas has shared through national media appearances, community workshops, and previous books. It represents a significant step in his ongoing mission to expand access to culturally relevant financial education and inspire a movement centered on financial dignity, empowerment, and generational change within underserved communities.

The book explores critical topics such as scarcity mindsets, family financial pressures, generational wealth, healthy financial habits, and redefining success beyond income alone. Barajas introduces his unique framework of "financial dignity," which combines practical financial education with emotional insight to help individuals and families build stronger financial futures.

Expanding Access to Culturally Relevant Financial Education

Throughout his career, Louis Barajas has served Latino families, entrepreneurs, artists, immigrants, and other underserved communities, witnessing firsthand the unique financial challenges influenced by cultural expectations and systemic barriers. This announcement underscores the importance of the new Louis Barajas book in addressing these specific needs.

The significance of this release lies in its potential to expand access to financial knowledge within communities historically underserved by traditional financial institutions. By addressing both the emotional and practical aspects of money, Finances Con Corazón seeks to inspire a new generation of individuals and families to pursue financial stability, ownership, and lasting generational impact. Further details about the book and its availability can be found at https://louisbarajas.com/.

SOURCE Louis Barajas Media