Louisiana leads with first-of-its-kind population health initiative providing personalized immune insights

State-supported effort provides up to 250,000 science-backed test kits to residents

BATON ROUGE, La., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomune, a biotechnology company focused on health and wellness, and the Louisiana Department of Health today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind statewide initiative offering residents access to no-cost test kits that provide personalized immune insights to support more informed health decisions.

Phenomune test kit

Through a simple, at-home experience, participants complete a quick taste test using four strips placed on their tongue and enter their responses into the Phenomune app. Within minutes, they receive personalized insights that help them better understand how their body may respond to upper respiratory illnesses such as flu, COVID-19 and bronchitis — and guide more informed conversations with their doctor. Results are private, and participants can choose whether to share their information with a healthcare provider.

Led by LDH and Phenomune, the initiative will make up to 250,000 test kits available at no cost to residents statewide. Residents can request a kit and participate from home, in clinical settings or in community-based environments.

The initiative is designed to deliver both immediate, individual insights and broader population-level understanding. By enabling earlier awareness and intervention, it supports more efficient use of healthcare resources and helps reduce unnecessary utilization, including avoidable emergency room visits. This effort positions Louisiana as a leader in innovative, preventive approaches to public health and as a model for other states.

"Louisiana is taking a bold step to lead on preventive health by putting science-backed tools directly into the hands of our people," said Gov. Jeff Landry. "This effort strengthens healthcare across our state — particularly in rural communities — while advancing more proactive, outcomes-driven approaches to care that align with Medicaid and broader federal priorities that can help reduce strain on the healthcare system."

As interest in preventive health continues to grow, this initiative offers a simple way for residents to better understand their immune profile and its connection to respiratory wellness. It gives patients information they can choose to share with their healthcare providers, helping them have more informed, productive conversations about their health. It also represents a scalable, data-driven platform that generates insights at the population level. These insights help inform healthcare decision-making, guide resource allocation and support more targeted interventions across the state.

Grounded in peer-reviewed research, the Phenomune test uses a quick, taste-based approach to provide insight into an individual's innate immune profile. It leverages the body's own biology to better understand how it may respond to respiratory health challenges. Taste receptors — the same ones that detect bitter flavors — are also linked to respiratory health and the body's natural defenses. In just minutes, with no lab work or specimens required, participants receive personalized and confidential immune-related insights to support informed health decisions.

"Louisiana has an opportunity to lead by rethinking how we approach prevention — shifting from reactive care to proactive, data-informed action," said Dr. Evelyn Griffin, Louisiana surgeon general. "By equipping patients and providers with clinically grounded insights, this effort can support earlier intervention, strengthen decision-making and contribute to improved health outcomes across our state."

Healthcare professionals and staff across care settings — including physicians, nurses, administrative teams and personnel in hospitals, nursing homes, federally qualified health centers and community clinics — can participate by ordering kits for patient populations and integrating the program into care environments. Phenomune's clinical outreach specialists provide on-site support to make implementation easy.

"At Phenomune, our focus is translating peer-reviewed science into practical tools that anyone can easily use," said Dr. Henry P. Barham, founder of Phenomune. "This helps people better understand their own immune system so they can take a more proactive approach to their health — and, over time, build healthier communities."

Dr. Barham, a Louisiana native, is an internationally recognized, board-certified ear, nose and throat physician and rhinologist specializing in sinus, allergy, endoscopic sinus and skull base surgery. A prolific researcher, he has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters on his many scientific discoveries, and he contributes regularly to leading journals in otolaryngology, rhinology and skull base surgery. He also plays an active role on the review panels of multiple scientific publications and leads numerous clinical trials each year.

A sought-after speaker and educator, Dr. Barham advances both research and patient care worldwide. Phenomune's work is grounded in peer-reviewed research, including a large-scale study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association with more than 2,000 participants. Additional research has been published in leading scientific journals, including the American Journal of Rhinology & Allergy, Viruses and the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology. The science behind Phenomune has also been recognized and featured nationally, including on Good Morning America and in The Washington Post, Business Insider and National Geographic.

To order a test kit and access educational videos and step-by-step instructions, visit phenomune.com/test.

The following groups are encouraged to participate:

Any Louisiana resident age 13 or older, with guidance from a parent or guardian for minors

Healthcare providers, clinical and administrative staff and facilities

Members of the media, who are encouraged to participate firsthand by ordering a kit and experiencing the program directly

ABOUT THE LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The Louisiana Department of Health strives to protect and promote health statewide and to ensure access to medical, preventive and rehabilitative services for all state residents. The Louisiana Department of Health includes the Office of Public Health, Office of Aging and Adult Services, Office of Behavioral Health, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, Office of Economic Stability, Office of Rural Health Transformation and Sustainability, Office on Women's Health and Community Health and Healthy Louisiana (Medicaid). To learn more, visit ldh.la.gov or follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PHENOMUNE

Phenomune believes people deserve clearer ways to understand their own health and wellness. The company translates peer-reviewed science into practical tools that make complex insights accessible, empowering individuals to make confident, proactive and personalized health decisions. Visit phenomune.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Amy L. Benton

(225) 806-1478

[email protected]

SOURCE Phenomune