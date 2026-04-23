Love at First Fight Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming Relationships

Founder Bruce Muzik continues his mission helping couples reconnect, expands free online masterclass for ending relationship conflict

JACKSON, Wyo., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, World Lover's Day, Love at First Fight is celebrating 15 years of helping couples move from conflict to connection. Love at First Fight is an online marriage repair company founded by relationship expert Bruce Muzik. Launched in 2011, what began as a personal journey to understand his own relationship struggles has evolved into a global movement for marriage rebuilding.

Bruce Muzik is a relationship repair expert and founder of Love at First Fight, a global coaching practice dedicated to helping couples move from conflict to connection. Celebrating over 15 years in business, Bruce is expanding access to his free masterclass: From Conflict To Connection. The online masterclass is designed to give participants immediate insight into their relationship dynamics, along with practical strategies they can apply right away. Using an easy-to-understand, lighthearted, and often humorous approach, Bruce translates proven research from leading marriage experts and psychologists into actionable tools that help couples reconnect, rebuild appreciation, and strengthen their partnership.

As part of the 15-year milestone, Love at First Fight is expanding access to Bruce's free masterclass , offering practical advice for couples at any stage of their relationship. The online masterclass is designed to give participants immediate insight into their relationship dynamics, along with strategies they can apply immediately. Using an easy-to-understand and often humorous approach, Bruce translates research from leading marriage experts into actionable tools that help couples reconnect, rebuild appreciation, and strengthen partnerships.

"Over 200,000 people have gone through our masterclass, and that number represents something much bigger than just participation; it's people fighting for their relationships," said Bruce Muzik. "I'm incredibly excited to expand access to this masterclass, because when couples learn how to truly connect before they start talking, the space between them softens and transforms."

Additionally, nearly 50,000 people have completed The Conflict Cure , the company's signature 7-week guided relationship repair program that offers an effective and affordable alternative to couples counseling, all backed by proven research.

Built on the philosophy "Connect First, Communicate Later," The Conflict Cure teaches that most relationship breakdowns aren't caused by poor communication, but by a lack of emotional connection. Muzik's approach focuses on helping people regulate their emotions, understand their partners, and rediscover the joy that brought them together in the first place.

Another course from Love at First Fight includes Better Together , a self-paced online course that guides couples to cultivate partnerships that bring long-term joy and equips them to handle the challenges that come with partnering over a lifetime.

To register for the free masterclass, click here .

About Bruce Muzik:

Bruce is a relationship repair expert and founder of Love at First Fight, a global coaching practice dedicated to helping couples move from conflict to connection. With over 20 years' experience, Bruce has worked as a private relationship coach, keynote speaker, and has launched his signature marriage repair programs including The Conflict Cure.

Through his empathetic coaching style, Bruce's mission is to save marriages around the world. Visit www.brucemuzik.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Kristen Marion

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SOURCE Love At First Fight