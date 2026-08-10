Lovehoney Reveals the Sexiest Cities in the U.S. With New Sex Map

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhoods across America may be kinkier than expected. Global sex toy retailer Lovehoney has launched an interactive Sex Map that reveals the intimate shopping preferences of major metros and small towns nationwide. The map highlights the country's sexiest state overall, along with the most popular sex toys, lingerie, and lubricant flavors in cities across the United States.

The Sexiest Cities in the U.S., According to Product Purchases

The interactive Sex Map is based on Lovehoney sales data from the past 12 months, offering insights into regional purchasing trends. Users can also compare the sexual wellness preferences of cities head-to-head through the interactive experience.

"We built the Sex Map to show that desire looks different everywhere," said Jo Connarty, Lovehoney Global PR Lead. "It gives us a playful look at how people across the country shop, explore, and express themselves."

Findings

The Sexiest State in America is Vermont

Known for its quiet towns and scenic landscapes, this state keeps a lot of sexy secrets. They make the most sex toy purchases overall.

Vermont Alaska New Hampshire Maine Colorado

The Sexiest City in America is Boston, Massachusetts

This historic city keeps it modern in the bedroom, with some of the most toy purchases and bondage play in the U.S.

Boston, Massachusetts Somerville, Massachusetts Reston, Virginia Bozeman, Montana Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Other Standouts

Kinkiest City (most bondage purchases): Arlington, Virginia

Most Lingerie: Fairfax, Virginia

Most roleplay purchases overall: New York City Jersey City, New Jersey leads in French maids Portville, New York in police officers Walton, New York in nurse costumes

Largest Condoms: Badger, Minnesota buys the largest condoms

The dildo purchases alone over the past year, lined up, would stretch to over 120 Statues of Liberty, 35 Chrysler Buildings, and 25 Empire State Buildings.

Explore the full map online here.

About Lovehoney:

Lovehoney is on a mission to make a fun and fulfilling sex life available to everyone, encouraging sexual happiness, empowerment, inclusivity, and body positivity. Established in 2002, Lovehoney manufactures and distributes its own branded and third-party pleasure products globally. The Lovehoney sex toy brands are known and loved around the world, placing them at the forefront of developments in the sexual wellbeing market.

To learn more about Lovehoney, visit www.lovehoney.com, or follow on Instagram @lovehoneyofficial, Twitter @lovehoney, YouTube @LovehoneyOfficial, and TikTok @lovehoneyglobal.

Media Contact:

Deirdre Kronschnabel

‪(571) 336-5167‬‬‬

[email protected]

SOURCE Lovehoney