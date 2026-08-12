Lovelace Establishes Strategic Advisory Board to Guide Growth in Mission-Critical AI

AI startup establishes advisory board made up of leading experts in technology, defense and global business to provide counsel on opportunities across financial services, national security, and other mission-critical markets

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelace, the only provider of enterprise-scale context engines combined with a real-time world reference model for mission-critical applications, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board. The board brings together four accomplished leaders spanning enterprise technology, national security, financial services, and telecommunications to provide expert guidance on the company's growth, business strategy, and direction.

The advisers will help Lovelace identify where its technology can have the greatest impact, with an initial focus on finance, defense, and other environments where the wrong decision can result in serious consequences.

The founding members are:

Diane Greene , co-founder and former CEO of VMware and former CEO of Google Cloud

, co-founder and former CEO of VMware and former CEO of Google Cloud Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, U.S. Army (Ret.) , former U.S. National Security Advisor

, former U.S. National Security Advisor Philip Moyer , President and CEO of McGraw Hill and former CEO of Vimeo

, President and CEO of McGraw Hill and former CEO of Vimeo John M. Donovan, former CEO of AT&T Communications and a board director of Lockheed Martin and Palo Alto Networks

"Diane, H.R., Philip, and John are all highly respected, and each has operated at the highest levels of technology, national security, and global business," said Andrew Moore, co-founder and CEO of Lovelace. "They know where today's systems fall short, which problems are consequential enough to solve, and what it takes to bring transformative technology into the organizations that need it most. I'm honored to be able to call on them for their valuable expertise in helping Lovelace grow. I also want to express my gratitude to Thomas Tull, co-chairman of TWG Global. His support of Lovelace early on, and his continued guidance, have been instrumental to where we are today."

Lovelace provides AI systems with the context needed to reason accurately across fragmented and incomplete data. Its platform connects and resolves information into an evolving model of the people, organizations, assets, and relationships relevant to a mission, helping enterprises and government organizations deploy more accurate, efficient, and dependable AI.

For the first time ever, agents have access to up to 100% of enterprise data merged with real-time global intelligence via Lovelace's proprietary YottaGraph, for the insights required for high-speed, high-accuracy decision-making where mistakes can be disastrous.

For more information, visit lovelace.ai.

About Lovelace

Lovelace is the only provider of enterprise-scale context engines capable of analyzing trillions of real-time data points to create knowledge graphs that are usable by autonomous agents at the speed, scale, and accuracy required for mission-critical analysis. Lovelace's context engine platform, Elemental, uniquely integrates data ingestion, entity resolution, and graph building into a single pipeline that empower agentic deployments, exponentially amplifying the investigative power for complex queries. With its proprietary ground-breaking YottaGraph, Lovelace provides enterprises with real-time context, enabling agents to understand the impact of global intelligence on enterprise data for unmatched insights with millisecond precision. Founded in 2023 by Andrew Moore, former head of Google Cloud AI and dean of Carnegie Mellon's School of Computer Science, Lovelace currently works with some of the largest public and private enterprises in the world.

SOURCE Lovelace AI