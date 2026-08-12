Low-Latency Kalshi Market Data Feed Launches on DoubleZero Edge

First Complete Prediction Market Data Offering for Sports and Crypto Perpetuals Enables Machine-Ready, Programmatic Trading for High-Volume Institutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleZero Foundation (doublezero.xyz) and Kalshi announced today that Kalshi's live order book is now available for the first time through DoubleZero Edge, a low-latency market-data feed delivery platform. Kalshi is the first prediction market to distribute its real-time order book data over DoubleZero Edge and DoubleZero's dedicated fiber network. The rollout begins with Kalshi's most actively traded contracts, bringing every sports event and crypto perpetual futures market, with full book depth, to new Edge subscribers.

Kalshi operates the world's largest prediction market, with contracts representing live, tradable probabilities across economics, financials, politics, sports, culture, and crypto. As participation in prediction markets has grown, trading firms, market makers, and quantitative desks increasingly require faster and more consistent access to market data.

Firms that want a sequenced, machine-readable view of a prediction market have generally had to build it themselves, assembling book state from API responses and running their own infrastructure to do it. DoubleZero Edge offers that capability as a subscription, giving quantitative desks, market makers, and prop traders a production-ready market data path for pricing, hedging, and signal generation.

DoubleZero Edge is a low-latency market-data transport layer that directly delivers live exchange and blockchain data to trading firms over dedicated fiber, using a multicast model where machine-readable data is published once and distributed simultaneously to every connected trader. This is the same distribution model that has underpinned traditional financial exchanges, from NYSE and NASDAQ to the CME, for decades.

"Traditional finance got this concept exactly right: data access is a critical part of market structure. The world's largest trading firms built dedicated networks to move data that are fast and reliable, but only for themselves," said Austin Federa, co-founder of DoubleZero. "New Finance, like crypto, perps, and prediction markets, has been built without this infrastructure. DoubleZero Edge brings institutional-grade infrastructure into the hands of prediction-market traders with software-defined access. Kalshi coming online shows that Edge optimizes market data for any venue, onchain or off."

At launch, Kalshi feeds on DoubleZero Edge include both Top of Book and Trades (Level 1) and Depth of Book (Level 2) data across its most actively traded categories: sports event contracts and crypto perpetual futures. DoubleZero Edge is built to be the fastest, easiest place to get the complete picture of Kalshi – every market, every price, no reformatting needed. All on one low-latency connection, and powered by Kalshi Research. DoubleZero intends to offer historical data in a future release.

"Better markets are built on better connectivity," said Andy Ross, Head of Institutional at Kalshi. "The firms participating on Kalshi today are increasingly the same top-tier names as those in traditional markets. They're looking for institutional-grade infrastructure everywhere they trade. By making our market data available over DoubleZero Edge, we're meeting them where they are."

Kalshi and DoubleZero teams have structured the launch to maximize access. DoubleZero Edge data publishers typically get a percentage share of the post-burn subscription fees, but for the first year, Kalshi is waiving its revenue share. This allows the feed to be priced based on network delivery rather than data licensing, lowering the cost of entry as firms integrate the feed into production trading systems.

Kalshi feeds are available today through subscription to DoubleZero Edge. Published market data is powered by Kalshi Research. Traders seeking access can inquire at doublezero.xyz/dz-edge-kalshi.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world's next-generation financial exchange. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making humanity more informed about the future. As the first regulated exchange for events, Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It's the leading safe and regulated platform, trusted by millions of people and a growing number of institutions in America. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.

About DoubleZero

DoubleZero is a protocol that enables a global fiber network for high-performance data distribution. Powered by independent fiber contributors and coordinated onchain, DoubleZero delivers low-latency networking and real-time data infrastructure for blockchains, prediction markets and other distributed systems where milliseconds matter. Learn more at: www.doublezero.xyz.

SOURCE DoubleZero