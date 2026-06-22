South Florida Multi-Family Office with Deep Global Banking Expertise Bolsters Leadership Team with Seasoned Executive as Firm Eyes Next Phase of Growth

TEQUESTA, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loxahatchee Capital, a Tequesta-based boutique multi-family office overseeing $1.4 billion in assets, today announced the appointment of Andrea L. Cording as Director of Operations. In this role, Cording will oversee strategic planning, recruiting, marketing, and the firm's operational infrastructure, playing a central role in supporting Loxahatchee Capital's growth and ensuring an exceptional experience for both clients and advisors. She will be an instrumental figure in the firm's recruiting efforts and business growth initiatives, working to make Loxahatchee Capital the preferred destination for elite advisors and teams, while ensuring clients receive unparalleled service at every level.

Loxahatchee Capital Appoints Andrea L. Cording as Director of Operations

For more than three decades, the firm has guided ultra-high-net-worth families and charitable institutions through some of the most turbulent chapters in modern financial history, delivering institutional-caliber wealth management, financial planning, and family office services with clarity, discretion, and conviction.

"The success and quality of a firm is ultimately a reflection of the people behind it, and Andrea brings exactly the kind of deep operational expertise and institutional knowledge to empower our continued growth," said Andrew J. Plum, CFP®, CIMA®, Managing Partner and Head of the Investment Committee at Loxahatchee Capital. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm and for her expertise that will help shape the future of Loxahatchee Capital."

Cording joins Loxahatchee Capital from UBS, where she most recently served as Business Analyst for the Florida Market, supporting 280 advisors across 34 offices representing more than $100 billion in assets under management. In that capacity, she drove operational efficiencies, led key business initiatives, and partnered closely with market leadership to advance strategic priorities. Throughout her career at UBS, Cording advanced through a series of roles spanning client service, private wealth management, and market-level operations across South Florida and beyond. Earlier in her career, she served as a Personal Banker at Bank of America, where she focused on business development and relationship management.

"I am thrilled to join Loxahatchee Capital and hit the ground running with Andrew and the team," said Cording. "What drew me here is the firm's deep commitment to its clients, and I look forward to building those relationships, bringing the same level of care and trust that has defined the firm from the start."

Cording holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Florida Atlantic University and maintains FINRA Series 7, 66, and 9/10 licenses, along with Life, Health, and Variable Annuity licenses.

About Loxahatchee Capital

Loxahatchee Capital is a Tequesta, Florida-based boutique multi-family office led by Managing Partner Andrew J. Plum, CFP®, CIMA®, and Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager Thomas J. Cullen. The firm delivers institutional-caliber investment management, financial planning, and family office services to high-net-worth families and charitable institutions across the United States. For more information, visit loxcap.com.

Loxahatchee Capital is a trade name of Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser.

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SOURCE Loxahatchee Capital