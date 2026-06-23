LPGA Professional of the Year Kelley Brooke Acquires Pine Ridge Golf Course, Announces Major Improvement Plan

CORAM, N.Y., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooke Management Group, the New York-based golf operations company led by LPGA Professional of the Year Kelley Brooke, announced today that it will be assuming management of Pine Ridge Golf Course in Coram, New York, marking the organization's continued expansion across Long Island and the New York metropolitan region.

The addition of Pine Ridge Golf Course further strengthens Brooke Management Group's growing portfolio of golf facilities and instructional programs serving thousands of golfers each year.

Kelley Brooke, CEO, Brooke Management Group Pine Ridge Golf Club – Before & Planned Enhancement A current view of Pine Ridge Golf Club (left) compared to a conceptual rendering of planned course enhancements under Brooke Management Group's ownership and redevelopment vision.

"Pine Ridge represents another exciting opportunity to grow the game of golf and create an exceptional experience for players of all skill levels," said Brooke, CEO and President of Brooke Management Group. "Our goal is always the same — to elevate public golf while making the sport welcoming and accessible to everyone."

Brooke Management Group plans a multi-phase transformation of Pine Ridge Golf Course designed to create a modern, hospitality-driven golf experience unlike any other in the region. Planned enhancements include a technology-enhanced driving range with covered bays and food & beverage service, upgraded GPS-equipped golf carts, clubhouse and bar renovations, irrigation and course conditioning improvements, Pinehurst-style waste bunkers, and expanded instructional programming through Golf Channel Academy with Kelley Brooke.

The organization also plans to introduce a limited Founding Membership program, offering early supporters preferred pricing and exclusive long-term benefits as Pine Ridge evolves over the coming years.

"Our vision is to create a modern golf environment that blends the feel of an upscale private club with the accessibility and energy of public golf," Brooke said. "We want Pine Ridge to become a place where golfers can play, practice, socialize, and truly feel part of something special."

Under Brooke's leadership, Brooke Management Group operates or manages several prominent golf facilities including:

Golf Channel Academy with Kelley Brooke locations across Long Island

Harbor Links Golf Course – Port Washington, NY

Golf operations at Bethpage State Park, Bethpage, NY

Golf operations at Montauk Downs, Montauk, NY

Golf Operations at The 9@Merrick Golf Course, Merrick, NY

Instructional Programming at LIDO Golf Course, Lido Beach, NY

Brooke is one of the most recognized leaders in golf instruction and operations. Her honors include:

LPGA Professional of the Year (2018)

LPGA Northeast Section Teacher of the Year (2024)

LPGA Top 50 Teacher (2026–2027)

GRAA Top 100 Growth of the Game Teaching Professional

In addition to managing golf facilities, Brooke has delivered more than 50,000 golf lessons, appeared as a lead instructor on NBC and the Golf Channel, authored the book 7 Days to Golf, and competes on the Legends of the LPGA Tour.

Through Brooke Management Group, Brooke oversees an organization employing more than 250 professionals across multiple golf facilities and instructional academies throughout New York.

About Brooke Management Group

Making Golf Exciting

Brooke Management Group is a golf operations and development company dedicated to delivering exceptional public golf experiences while growing the game for future generations. Led by LPGA Professional of the Year Kelley Brooke, the organization manages premier golf facilities across Long Island, providing instruction, recreation, tournaments, and community programs for golfers of all ages.

For more information visit:

https://www.brookemanagementgroup.com/

SOURCE Brooke Management Group