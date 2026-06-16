LRM Aesthetics Introduces Syringe2Syringe Configuration for ariessence pure PDGF+®

New blend-ready configuration streamlines preparation with a pre-configured Syringe2Syringe system

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LRM Aesthetics, Inc. ("LRMA" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC, today announced the Syringe2Syringe configuration for ariessence pure PDGF+®, a refreshed packaging model designed to support provider efficiency, precision, and ease of use in aesthetic practices.

"ariessence pure PDGF+® was developed to provide aesthetic professionals with a scientifically advanced topical formulation designed to complement in-office aesthetic treatments," said Dr. Samuel Lynch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LRM. "The new Syringe2Syringe configuration reflects our continued commitment to innovation by simplifying preparation and helping providers integrate ariessence pure PDGF+® more seamlessly into clinical workflows."

ariessence pure PDGF+® is a proprietary, pure, potent topical formulation consisting of recombinant, sterile platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) combined with sterile hyaluronic acid. It is designed to complement professional aesthetic care and can enhance appearance following aesthetic treatments when used following procedures including microneedling, RF microneedling, laser skin resurfacing, and peels.

The new Syringe2Syringe system eliminates the need to draw individual syringes of hyaluronic acid and is designed to deliver precise, consistent quick and easy application with every treatment. The all-in-one treatment system requires no additional components and features a blend-ready design for seamless preparation. Each sterile pack is designed for single-patient use, enabling PDGF+ and hyaluronic acid to be mixed seamlessly while supporting efficient preparation, treatment consistency, and a reduced packaging footprint with 100% recyclable carton components. Each Syringe2Syringe package includes five syringes containing 0.5 ml pure PDGF, five syringes containing 1.5 ml pure HA, and five sterile mixing tips.

"The Syringe2Syringe system makes a meaningful difference in clinical practice because it further streamlines preparation while helping ensure consistency from one treatment to the next," said Dr. Terrence Keaney. "By eliminating extra preparation steps and providing a ready-to-mix format, it allows providers to focus more on the patient experience, procedural efficiency and faster preparation while maintaining confidence in precise application."

ariessence pure PDGF+® contains only four ingredients: water, sodium acetate, hyaluronic acid, and PDGF (sh-polypeptide-59 dimer). The formulation is manufactured under controlled quality standards and is designed to provide a natural, safe, and consistent topical option for aesthetic providers that is quicker and easier to use than many alternative treatments.

About Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC

Lynch Regenerative Medicine, LLC., (www.lynchregen.com) is a commercial stage biotech company advancing regenerative medicine through innovative therapies and aesthetic solutions. Founded by regenerative medicine and PDGF pioneer Dr. Samuel Lynch, the Company develops and commercializes recombinant growth factor products across clearly defined therapeutic indications and cosmetic applications. Its portfolio includes FDA-approved biologics for promoting healing of chronic wounds (Regranex Gel®) and improving periodontal regeneration (GEM 21S®), as well as ariessence pure PDGF+®, a cosmetic product designed to improve the appearance of skin (www.ariessence.com). Through its therapeutics and aesthetics companies, LRM is building a focused regenerative medicine platform grounded in scientific rigor, manufacturing expertise, and a commitment to high-quality biologic innovation. The Company is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

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SOURCE LRM Aesthetics, Inc