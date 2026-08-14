Lttl Launches Groundbreaking Telehealth Site for Weight Loss, Longevity, and Wellness

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lttl is an all-new direct-to-consumer telehealth brand, specializing in personalized GLP-1 weight management, longevity protocols, and microdosed therapy.

Founded by longtime veterans of the wellness industry, Lttl allows patients to connect with licensed healthcare providers through a state-of-the-art telehealth platform. These providers review each patient's history, evaluate their goals, and develop treatment plans tailored specifically to their individual clinical profile.

These treatment plans include GLP-1 weight loss treatment with cutting-edge Semaglutide and Tirzepatide formulas. These compounds are also available in microdose formulations designed to support energy, metabolism, and everyday performance. Lttl also offers tailored treatments to support energy, metabolism, and healthy aging. And the brand's broad peptide selection offers support for recovery, longevity, gut health, cognition, and sleep. Every plan is designed and prescribed by a licensed physician, and tailored to each patient's goals, history, and progress with unlimited 24/7 support.

This premium care carries forward to the laboratory stage. Lttl partners exclusively with state-licensed 503a compounding pharmacies that source their active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from FDA-registered manufacturers. Those active pharmaceutical ingredients are accompanied by a valid Certificate of Analysis, which verifies the APIs' quality and compliance with regulatory standards.

Each of these partner compounding pharmacies conducts routine and rigorous third-party quality testing to check for potency, sterility, quality, and contamination, in order to ensure that patient safety is in compliance with state and United States Pharmacopeia standards. This due diligence involves a vigorous onboarding process and on-going reviews of each pharmacy's state and regulatory licensures, accreditations, patient safety, API ordering, manufacturing, storage, and tracking processes. And since Lttl is LegitScript certified, you can verify all of this through LegitScript's public directory.

"Our mission is to make evidence-based wellness accessible to everyone," said company co-founder, Jameson Rodgers. "We believe healthcare should feel personal. So, we built a telehealth experience that puts a real clinician in your corner to fully understand your needs and goals before prescribing any treatment. Everyone is different, and a good healthcare provider should understand that individuality and embrace it."

About Lttl

Founded in 2026, Lttl is a U.S.-based telehealth company dedicated to providing high-quality care to patients. Lttl partners with licensed medical professionals to deliver individualized programs for weight loss, longevity, daily wellness, and peptide support. Lttl uses only state-licensed 503a compounding pharmacies that source their active pharmaceutical ingredients from FDA-registered manufacturers. These are accompanied by a valid Certificate of Analysis, in compliance with both state and United States Pharmacopeia standards, so patients can be assured they are getting the highest-quality personalized treatment.

SOURCE Lttl