Lucci Lambrusco and Prince St. Pizza Toast to National Lambrusco Day With the Perfect Pairing

A Limited-Edition Pizza Drizzled in Lucci Lambrusco Vinaigrette Debuts at Prince St. Locations Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucci Lambrusco, the dry sparkling red wine co-founded by Ashley Graham and Danny Epstien, is partnering with iconic New York-born Prince St. Pizza to celebrate National Lambrusco Day with a collaboration rooted in one of Italy's most timeless pairings: Lambrusco and pizza.

Launching June 21, 2026, on National Lambrusco Day, the Lucci x Prince St. Pizza collaboration will roll out across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New York and Texas, and will be available through June 28.

Photo credit: Lucci Lambrusco

The partnership brings together two brands known for creating memorable experiences around food, culture and connection. At the center of the collaboration is a limited-edition Sicilian pizza topped shredded gouda cheese, mozzarella cheese, roasted tomato paste, fennel sausage crumbles, baby arugula, and pecorino romano, finished with a specially crafted Lucci Lambrusco vinaigrette. The vinaigrette highlights the wine's signature notes of dark red berries and bright acidity, creating a balanced complement to the savory richness of the pizza while showcasing Lambrusco's versatility beyond the glass.

"Some things just belong together, and for me that's pizza and Lambrusco," said Ashley Graham, co-founder of Lucci Lambrusco. "I loved creating something unexpected with Lucci that shows just how versatile it can be while putting a fresh spin on an iconic pairing. The vinaigrette is delicious, and such a fun way to celebrate National Lambrusco Day."

"Pizza and Lambrusco have been paired together in Italy for generations, but it still feels underappreciated here in the States," said Lawrence Longo, CEO of Prince St. Pizza. "At the end of the day, pizza is supposed to be fun, and this felt like a chance to put a different spin on something that already works really well. The vinaigrette gives the pizza a little brightness, the fennel sausage brings the salt, and when you've got a cold glass of Lucci next to it, you kind of get why Italians figured this out a long time ago."

Before the nationwide launch, a sneak peak of the collaboration will be available for purchase in Brooklyn on Wednesday, June 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET at Prince St. Pizza's Brooklyn Location (271 Smith St.). Ashley Graham will be serving the limited-edition Sicilian to guests for an early taste of the partnership ahead of its coast-to-coast debut.

The Lucci x Prince St. Pizza collaboration will be available for a limited time only from June 21 through June 28, 2026, while supplies last, at participating Prince St. Pizza locations.

Learn more at www.LucciLambrusco.com | @luccilambrusco | Enjoy responsibly.

ABOUT LUCCI LAMBRUSCO

Founded by Ashley Graham and Danny Epstien, Lucci is a dry Italian sparkling red wine that reimagines Lambrusco. Crafted in the sun-soaked countryside of Emilia-Romagna, it delivers a refreshingly modern expression of one of Italy's most storied wines, with a vibrant fruit-forward profile and a crisp, bubbly finish that pairs effortlessly with good food and great company.

Bottled at 11% ABV, Lucci is available nationwide at restaurants, bars, and major retailers including BevMo, GoPuff, Total Wine and More, Binny's Beverage Depot, and Wine.com (SRP: $19.99 / 750mL). Learn more at www.LucciLambrusco.com.

ABOUT PRINCE ST. PIZZA

Founded in 2012 in New York City's Nolita neighborhood, Prince St. Pizza has become a cult-favorite for its Sicilian "SoHo" Squares and original Neapolitan-style pizzas. Rooted in the Morano family's generations-old recipes and the philosophy that "if you can put it on pasta, you can put it on pizza," the brand is known for handcrafted sauces made daily, fresh ingredients and dough perfected through a New York-style water filtration process — all delivering the signature slice shop experience that has expanded from New York to California, Toronto and beyond, with 19 locations across the U.S. For more information, visit princestreetpizza.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact:

Lindsey Wade

732-425-2435

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SOURCE Lucci Lambrusco