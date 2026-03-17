Lucid Leadership to Speak at Bank of America's 2026 Global Automotive Summit

NEWARK, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today announced Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO, and Taoufiq Boussaid, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at Bank of America's 2026 Global Automotive Summit on Tuesday, March 17.

The session is scheduled for 2:10 pm EDT and will be webcast live on Lucid's investor relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufactures at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

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