Lucid to Receive New Investments from the PIF and Uber; Uber and Lucid Expand Robotaxi Partnership to at least 35,000 Vehicles

As part of the agreement, Uber will increase its purchase commitment to at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles designed exclusively for use as part of Uber's future global robotaxi service. The company has also committed to an additional $200 million investment in Lucid, raising Uber's total investments to $500 million to date. Ayar Third Investment has also committed a new investment of $550 million, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the PIF and Lucid. Together, these investments enhance Lucid's capital position as the company advances its best-in-class software-defined vehicles and diversified enterprise platform strategy.

This milestone builds on the partnership previously announced between Lucid, Nuro and Uber in July 2025 as the companies prepare for commercial launch of their next-generation robotaxi service later this year in the San Francisco Bay Area, utilizing the award-winning Lucid Gravity. The companies previously announced autonomous on-road testing, led by Nuro, began in December 2025, and Lucid completed delivery of all test vehicles in February.

"Today's announcement demonstrates the growing strength of our relationship with Uber, our continued partnership with the PIF, and the benefits our software-defined EV platforms bring to next-generation mobility networks," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. "Building on the rapid progress of our collaboration with Lucid Gravity, our Midsize platform will enable autonomous mobility at scale through cost efficiency, manufacturing simplicity, and a technology-forward user experience. This is yet another milestone in our partnership with Uber and Nuro, and we look forward to building on our momentum together in the years to come."

"We continue to deepen our commitments with both Lucid and Nuro because both companies are executing extremely well against our fast-moving shared roadmap," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO at Uber. "That strong execution keeps us on track to deepen our investment and increase the number of vehicles we plan to deploy, while Lucid's future Midsize platform creates an even clearer path to stronger unit economics. This is all about moving at speed while scaling intelligently to build a leading robotaxi service around the world."

As outlined during Lucid Investor Day, Lucid's future Midsize vehicles are expected to offer similar range to competitors while using smaller battery packs, and at the same time delivering best-in-class interior space and comfort, as well as superior charging speed. Together, these features represent a superior value proposition for fleet operators. With a starting price planned to be under $50,000, combined with the premium technology and performance Lucid is known for, the Lucid Midsize vehicle platform is ideally designed for both consumers and enterprise use cases.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid's proprietary technology and software defined vehicle architectures, the company's lineup of award-winning vehicles brings Lucid's "Compromise Nothing™" approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and assembles at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.

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SOURCE Lucid Group