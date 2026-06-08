Luckin Coffee Surpasses RMB20 Billion in Non-Coffee Beverage Sales, Expands Global Store Network Beyond 35,000

Showcasing the Strength of Its Diversified Beverage Portfolio

BEIJING, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Luckin Coffee ("Luckin" or "the Company", OTC: LKNCY) released key performance milestones for its non-coffee beverage business for the first time. As of May 31, 2026, cumulative sales of Luckin's non-coffee beverages had exceeded RMB 20 billion, with 22 star products each surpassing 100 million cups sold. Meanwhile, the Company's global store count has now exceeded 35,000. These achievements demonstrate Luckin's ability to scale successfully across multiple beverage categories beyond coffee, reinforcing its position as a leading player in China's broader beverage market.

Central to this expansion has been Luckin's ability to consistently innovate and create products that resonate with consumers. Its first-of-its-kind Coconut Latte has recorded cumulative sales of over 2.1 billion cups, while its Orange Americano surpassed 500 million cups. Additionally, its Light Jasmine Milk Tea saw sales of more than 400 million cups, while its Little Butter Latte sold nearly 300 million cups, and its Active Apple Kale Tea sold over 100 million cups.

To support rapid product innovation across multiple beverage categories, over recent years Luckin has built an integrated supply chain and operational infrastructure designed for growth at scale. The Company has expanded its global sourcing footprint spanning key origins in Brazil, Ethiopia and Indonesia, as well as in China's Yunnan and Guangxi provinces, securing premium ingredients ranging from coffee beans, coconuts, jasmine flowers and navel oranges. Beyond sourcing, Luckin has continued to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities through investment in self-operated facilities, including the Green Coffee Bean Processing Plant in Baoshan, Yunnan province, and Roasting Centers in Qingdao, Kunshan, Pingnan and Xiamen. Together, these assets create an integrated value chain covering ingredient sourcing, processing, product development and digital distribution, providing a reliable foundation for Luckin's expanding beverage portfolio. Supported by a global network of more than 35,000 stores and an increasingly diversified beverage portfolio, Luckin now serves consumers across a broad range of occasions throughout the day, from work breaks and afternoon tea to leisure and social gatherings.

As coffee and tea brands increasingly expand beyond their traditional categories, China's freshly made beverage industry is entering a new phase of competition defined by scale, innovation and operational capabilities. Through its multi-category portfolio, integrated supply chain capabilities and broad consumer occasion coverage, Luckin has pioneered a new growth model for the industry. As one of the first brands to successfully scale this approach, Luckin is setting a new benchmark for diversified growth while providing a practical blueprint for the industry's long-term, sustainable development.

SOURCE Luckin Coffee