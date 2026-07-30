LUCY x TheBurntPeanut. Official.

Partnership embeds LUCY directly into the Peanut-verse, the fully custom 3D universe built around TheBurntPeanut's character

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUCY, the nicotine pouch brand, today announced a partnership with TheBurntPeanut, the streamer behind the Peanut-verse, a fully custom 3D universe built around his character. The deal, LUCY's first fully custom, narrative-driven creator partnership, embeds the brand directly into Peanut's world rather than placing it alongside his content.

The Official Pouch of the Peanut! Speed Speed LUCY Breakers meets The Burnt Peanut on shelf, marking the partnership's debut.

The partnership comes as gaming's top streamers move beyond personality-driven broadcasts into fully built worlds that draw millions of viewers back every night. LUCY is positioning itself inside that shift, choosing to live within a creator's universe instead of sponsoring it from the outside.

Under the deal, Peanut will carry LUCY Breakers pouches in a custom holster built into his iconic character model, transforming the integration from a static product placement into a core aspect of his on-stream persona. Peanut isn't a creator who got handed a box of pouches for a video. He's a real nicotine pouch user, known for enjoying "six milli delights" frequently on his streams. After getting his hands on 8mg LUCY Breakers, viewers noticed his shift to "eight milli delights," turning the fandom's own shorthand into the campaign itself. That's the difference between a placement and a partnership, and it's why this deal reads as canon instead of an ad.

"You know I use nicotine pouches every stream. It's been LUCY for a long time, and I'm excited they're an official sponsor of the stream."

TheBurntPeanut

Legacy nicotine brands spent decades buying trust through TV and print. That doesn't work here. Peanut's stream isn't a network selling airtime, it's a world he built himself, down to the character on screen, and his audience only trusts what actually belongs in it. Most brands that try still land as an ad nobody asked for. LUCY didn't have that problem. It built its base the same way Peanut built his: direct, digital, no permission needed.

"We've been big fans of his content for a while now—and admire the community that he's built around him. Fortunately for us, he was a fan of our product too—and so this deal just made perfect sense to us. Although LUCY is against the burning of tobacco, we are 100% in support of TheBurntPeanut."

David Renteln, CEO, LUCY

Since October 2025, TheBurntPeanut has built one of the most engaged audiences in gaming: nearly 2 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.4 million followers on Twitch, with a fast-growing footprint on TikTok, Kick, Instagram and X. 86% of his Twitch audience is 25+, adults, already the exact consumer LUCY sells to. His audience shows up for hours at a time, across six platforms and every format a stream produces: live, clipped, shorted, rewatched. That's not a following. That's a group chat with millions of people in it, running every night, and it's exactly where LUCY wanted a seat.

Nicotine has always been social. Peanut's world runs on the same instinct: friends talking trash, celebrating wins, showing up for each other until the stream ends. LUCY fits right in.

This is a multi-year deal. The first integration went live the week of July 20th.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome LUCY to the Peanut-verse. This relationship developed organically and is continuing that way: with Peanut integrating the brand seamlessly into his world, in a way only he can.."

Yoni Ginsberg, EVP Talent at Loaded, TheBurntPeanut's manager

By the numbers

1.97M YouTube subscribers

2.4M Twitch followers

Active across 6 platforms: Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Kick, X, Instagram

Current growth run began October 2025

About LUCY

LUCY makes next-level, nicotine pouch brand products, including Breakers, Pouches, and Gum, designed for adult nicotine users who want an intelligent alternative to traditional tobacco. Learn more at lucy.co.

About TheBurntPeanut

TheBurntPeanut is a streamer and digital creator known for the Peanut-verse, a custom 3D universe built around his character, featuring original cinematics, bespoke environments, and a rapidly growing community across Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Kick, and Instagram .

Media Contact

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lucy.co

SOURCE Lucy Goods, Inc.