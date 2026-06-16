Ludient, an AI-First Clinical Skincare Brand, Officially Launches in the U.S., Bringing Data-Driven Skincare Precision to American Consumers

Powered by lululab's proprietary luluTI™ technology, the Korean clinical skincare brand translates insights from more than 5 million analyzed skin data points into personalized skin intelligence for each person's unique skincare needs

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludient, a next-generation clinical skincare brand, has officially launched in the U.S. The brand introduces a new way to approach skincare: using AI and real skin data to better understand what each person's skin needs.

Ludient, an AI-first clinical skincare brand, has officially launched in the U.S., bringing data-driven skincare precision to American consumers.

Ludient stands out not just for its ingredients, but for the intelligent way its formulas are developed. Unlike many skincare brands that start with trending ingredients or broad skin categories, Ludient starts with skin data. Powered by lululab's proprietary luluTI™ technology, the brand analyzes more than 5 million skin data points and classifies skin into 16 distinct skin types, allowing Ludient to develop formulas designed around more specific skin concerns such as visible signs of aging, blemish-prone skin, texture, pores and pigmentation.

Ludient believes that skincare should be based on what your skin actually needs, not on fixed routines. This data-driven approach shapes everything from its technology to its products, making real skin patterns the foundation of Ludient's product development process.

"We started with one question: why does skincare so often feel like a guessing game? You buy the products, you follow the routine, and your skin still doesn't respond the way you hoped. Ludient was our answer to that frustration," said Yongjoon Choe, CEO of lululab. "By combining Korea's glass skin expertise, rooted in deep hydration, barrier care and a luminous, healthy-looking finish, with the precision of AI-driven insights from more than five million real skin data points, we were able to build something that actually listens to your skin."

Ludient was created for consumers who want skincare that feels more personal and less like trial and error. The brand uses AI and data not as an added feature, but as the starting point for product development. From identifying skin concerns to choosing active ingredients, Ludient's formulas are developed with real skin patterns in mind.

The brand debuts in the U.S. with three clinical skincare products designed to address common skin concerns such as weakened skin barrier, visible pores, uneven tone and lack of radiance: RE-CODE Cream, Pore Refining Ampoule and Radiance Glass Serum.

RE-CODE Cream : Powered by MDRN® (Melatonin, Salmon PDRN, Collagen, Exosome technology), a 12-peptide complex, and 5-ceramides, targets barrier repair, recovery and deep hydration.





: Powered by MDRN® (Melatonin, Salmon PDRN, Collagen, Exosome technology), a 12-peptide complex, and 5-ceramides, targets barrier repair, recovery and deep hydration. Pore Refining Ampoule : Features an unprecedented 40% Tannin Complex with TECA (Centella), and RETICOLL® (Retinol and Collagen) for visible pore refinement, sebum control and texture smoothing.





Features an unprecedented 40% Tannin Complex with TECA (Centella), and RETICOLL® (Retinol and Collagen) for visible pore refinement, sebum control and texture smoothing. Radiance Glass Serum: Concentrated with NAGLOWTHIONE® (20% Niacinamide, Gluthathione, Vitamin C + Ferulic acid), and melatonin + Centella for brightening, tone correction and coveted "glass finish" skin.

All formulas are developed using AI-driven analysis, clinically proven, and safe for sensitive skin.

Ludient is developed by lululab, a premier AI beauty tech enterprise. Lululab is a spin-off from Samsung Electronics' C-Lab and is a multi-time CES Innovation Award winner. To learn more about Ludient and its product lineup or to purchase, visit www.theludient.com.

About Ludient & lululab

Ludient is the flagship clinical skincare brand created by lululab, an industry-leading AI beauty tech company. Spun off from Samsung Electronics' C-Lab in 2017, lululab has been recognized globally for its technological excellence, winning multiple CES Innovation Awards as well as honors from the LVMH Innovation Award and Cosmoprof. Powered by lululab's proprietary luluTI™ technology and more than 5 million global skin data points, lululab is bringing that technology directly to consumers through a clinical skincare brand designed for the next generation of personalized beauty. To learn more about Ludient and its product lineup, or to purchase, visit www.theludient.com.

Contact: Ashley Wroblewski

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

608-415-2361

SOURCE Ludient