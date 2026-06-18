Lumanu and Sprout Social Bring Creator Payments Into the Influencer Marketing Workflow

The native integration into Sprout Social Influencer Marketing gives enterprise teams one workflow to run campaigns and pay creators, with Lumanu handling compliance, tax, and global payments behind the scenes.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumanu, the payments and compliance platform for the global creative economy, today announced a native integration with Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform. The integration embeds Lumanu's financial infrastructure directly into Sprout Social Influencer Marketing, allowing marketers to pay creators within their campaign workflow while giving finance teams a single, audit-ready vendor to manage.

Enterprise influencer programs routinely stall at the final payout stage. While marketing teams drive creator strategy, finance operations rely on separate tech stacks to navigate procurement and international compliance. This operational disconnect compromises creator relationships through payment delays while burying marketing teams in back-office administration instead of campaign execution. The native integration between Sprout Social and Lumanu unifies these distinct corporate functions to keep enterprise creator programs moving at the speed of social.

The Gap Between Creator Marketing and Payments

"Enterprise influencer programs don't stall because the creative is bad or the strategy is wrong," said Tony Tran, CEO of Lumanu. "They often stall because marketing and finance are working off two completely different systems with two completely different goals. We built this integration so that marketing teams can move faster with fewer dependencies on other teams, while finance still maintains controls and compliance."

Lumanu's financial infrastructure is now directly integrated into Sprout Social's industry-leading influencer platform to accelerate campaign execution. This integration unifies the operational gap between corporate accounting and creator marketing workflows within a single system, removing the administrative bottlenecks caused by disconnected software. Organizations maintain strict financial control over their capital throughout the process: Sprout orchestrates the front-end campaign workflow, payments prompting, and tracking dashboard while Lumanu handles the backend financial execution.

What This Integration Delivers

This integration replaces manual procurement cycles with an automated workflow built for corporate compliance and global scale. Marketing teams can prompt payouts directly from the Sprout campaign workflow, while Lumanu manages the backend creator onboarding, tax validation across 200+ countries and territories, and ongoing creator support. Real-time status updates sync directly into a unified dashboard, providing immediate visibility for internal teams and creators.

Finance teams set up Lumanu once as a single master vendor, replacing individual creator onboarding loops with one consolidated funding invoice generated directly in Sprout.. To ensure capital safety and compliance, funds are held in dedicated bank accounts tied to a real-time, audit-ready ledger. Lumanu also manages the entire tax compliance lifecycle by validating tax IDs, collecting necessary forms, and filing consolidated reports at year end so global programs can issue local currency payouts through local rails.

"Influencer marketing has evolved from an emerging channel into a core driver of business growth, yet many organizations are still managing it with legacy workflows that were never designed for its current scale and complexity," said Ben Newell, Vice President of Product Management at Sprout Social. "As creator programs become larger and more strategic, success depends on an organization's ability to balance agility with accountability. Integrating Lumanu into Sprout is part of our broader vision to help brands scale creator investments with greater consistency, governance, and confidence."

Trusted at Scale

Lumanu processes over $1.5 billion in payments to more than 400,000 creators, contractors, and vendors globally. Brands and agencies including DoorDash, Warner Music Group, PepsiCo, and Notion rely on Lumanu to manage their creator payment process.

The integration is available for all existing and new Sprout Social Influencer Marketing customers.

To learn more or request access, visit lumanu.com/lumanu-sprout-social-influencer-integration.

About Lumanu

Lumanu powers payments for the global creative economy. As a merchant of record, Lumanu enables brands and agencies to easily pay anyone, anywhere, with no vendor setup, while staying fully compliant. Lumanu handles global payouts, tax reporting, vendor onboarding, and real-time spend visibility across marketing and finance. Learn more at lumanu.com.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence Platform, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Powered by Trellis, Sprout's proprietary AI agent, the platform is designed to transform real-time social media signals into actionable insights that drive business forward. Consistently recognized as a top software by G2, Sprout enables brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact through a suite of solutions including comprehensive publishing and engagement, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and predictive media intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

SOURCE Lumanu