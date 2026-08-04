Lunai Bioworks (Nasdaq: LNAI) Signs Definitive Collaboration Agreement with BrainStorm Therapeutics; Initial Parkinson's Disease Data Readout Targeted for First Half of 2027

New BioSymetrics Inc. white paper and executed Master Collaboration Agreement establish an integrated roadmap spanning AI-driven patient stratification, human translational validation, biomarker development, and pharmaceutical partnering.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunai Bioworks Inc. (Nasdaq: LNAI), a biology-first AI drug discovery company, today announced the execution of a Master Collaboration Agreement with BrainStorm Therapeutics Inc. ("BrainStorm"), an AI-powered precision neuroscience company developing disease-modifying therapies using patient-derived human brain organoids and multimodal artificial intelligence.

In parallel, Lunai's wholly owned subsidiary BioSymetrics Inc. ("BioSymetrics"), published a new technical white paper, Phenoclustering Parkinson's Disease to Uncover New Targets and Biomarkers. The companies are targeting an initial data readout from the collaboration for the first half of 2027.

Together, the agreement and white paper establish an integrated workflow that combines BioSymetrics' patented Contingent AI™ patient-stratification platform with BrainStorm's award-winning familial Parkinson's disease midbrain organoid and AI platform. The collaboration is designed to translate computationally identified patient subtypes into experimentally validated disease mechanisms, biomarkers, therapeutic targets, and partner-ready drug-development opportunities.

The collaboration will be led by a joint scientific working team. An initial Statement of Work is organized around four objectives:

Align clinically defined Parkinson's disease subtypes with underlying biological mechanisms. Prioritize subtype-associated biomarkers and therapeutic targets. Test disease mechanisms and therapeutic hypotheses in BrainStorm's patient-derived human midbrain organoids and complementary in vivo systems. Develop a partner-ready decision package for pharmaceutical and biotechnology collaborators.

The BioSymetrics white paper describes how the company's Contingent AI™ platform analyzed the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) dataset to identify clinically distinct Parkinson's disease subtypes associated with fast motor progression, cognitive and neurological decline, and a female-enriched functional progression profile. By linking baseline patient characteristics with longitudinal clinical outcomes and proteomic signatures extending beyond two years, the analysis provides a foundation for precision patient stratification, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic target identification.

BrainStorm will provide the human translational component of the collaboration through its patient-derived familial Parkinson's disease midbrain organoid platform and associated AI foundation-model capabilities. By integrating human genetics, single-cell transcriptomics, functional phenotyping, and artificial intelligence, BrainStorm's platform is designed to identify convergent disease mechanisms shared across rare, genetically defined familial forms of Parkinson's disease and the broader sporadic patient population, and to prioritize disease-modifying therapeutic targets with relevance across these patient groups.

BrainStorm's Parkinson's disease platform has been recognized with the NVIDIA Bio x AI Award, the California Life Sciences Pantheon AI Catalyst Award, and the BioMarin Genetic Explorer Award. By evaluating BioSymetrics' computational findings directly in patient-derived human brain tissue models, the companies aim to address a central challenge in precision neuroscience: determining whether clinically identified patient subtypes reflect distinct and therapeutically actionable biological mechanisms.

Three-Stage Commercial Strategy

The collaboration is designed to generate value across three complementary commercial opportunities.

Near term, Lunai expects its patient-subtype framework to support pharmaceutical partners in improving clinical-trial design, patient selection, and endpoint optimization. More precisely defined patient populations may reduce trial heterogeneity and improve the ability to detect therapeutic efficacy.

Medium term, the companies plan to refine subtype-associated proteomic signatures into deployable biomarker panels. Following further analytical and clinical validation, these panels could support patient inclusion and exclusion criteria, subgroup analyses, treatment-response monitoring, and potential future companion-diagnostic development, subject to regulatory review.

Longer term, BrainStorm's patient-derived midbrain organoids will provide a human-relevant experimental system for testing subtype-specific disease mechanisms and AI-prioritized therapeutic targets. Combined with Lunai's computational and phenotypic-validation capabilities, this work is intended to generate partner-ready therapeutic programs supported by a defined patient population, biomarker strategy, validated biological rationale, and human translational evidence.

"Parkinson's disease is not one biological entity and treating it as a single disease has contributed to repeated clinical-development challenges," said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Lunai Bioworks. "Our strategy is to turn that heterogeneity into a development advantage. Near term, our platform can help partners design sharper clinical trials by identifying which patients to include, which patients may dilute a treatment signal, and which endpoints are most appropriate. Medium term, we are advancing biomarker panels that could support precision patient selection. Longer term, our collaboration with BrainStorm adds the human translational validation required to build partner-ready therapeutic programs."

"BioSymetrics and BrainStorm bring complementary AI and translational capabilities to precision neuroscience," said Robert T. Fremeau, Jr., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BrainStorm Therapeutics. "BioSymetrics identifies clinically meaningful Parkinson's disease subtypes, biomarkers, and therapeutic hypotheses from complex patient datasets. BrainStorm then applies a lab-in-the-loop approach, using patient-derived human midbrain organoids to test these hypotheses, generate new biological data, refine our AI models, identify convergent disease mechanisms, and prioritize and experimentally validate therapeutic targets in a human genetic context. Together, we are creating an iterative path from patient stratification to human biological validation and, ultimately, to the development of disease-modifying therapies for defined groups of Parkinson's disease patients."

"This represents the execution of our broader Parkinson's strategy," added Weinstein. "The white paper establishes the computational foundation. Our agreement with BrainStorm provides the translational validation engine. Together, they create an integrated pathway from patient stratification through biomarker development and human biological validation to commercial pharmaceutical partnerships."

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNAI) is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Sacramento, California. Lunai, through its wholly owned subsidiary BioSymetrics Inc. (www.biosymetrics.com), is an AI-driven platform for precision medicine that identifies targets for new therapeutics and biodefense countermeasures. The company has developed a cancer immunotherapy for solid tumors and proprietary, patented technologies that transform complex biomedical data into predictive insights. Lunai's platforms include Augusta, an AI-powered precision neurology platform, and a portfolio focused on central nervous system disorders. The company also pursues federal government contracts in support of national security and biodefense applications through its AI platform. For more information, visit www.lunaibioworks.com.

About BrainStorm Therapeutics

BrainStorm Therapeutics, Inc. is an AI-powered precision neuroscience company developing disease-modifying therapies by combining patient-derived human brain organoids with multimodal artificial intelligence.

The company's familial Parkinson's disease platform integrates patient genetics, single-cell transcriptomics, functional phenotyping, and AI foundation models to identify convergent disease mechanisms, discover and prioritize novel therapeutic targets, and validate those targets in human midbrain organoids before clinical development.

BrainStorm's broader discovery platform has demonstrated translation from patient-derived human brain organoids to an FDA IND-cleared Rett syndrome therapeutic program. The company's technology and scientific programs have been recognized through the NVIDIA Bio x AI Award, the California Life Sciences Pantheon AI Catalyst Award, and the BioMarin Genetic Explorer Award, and have received competitive support from the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and patient-focused foundations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Lunai Bioworks' Parkinson's disease program; BioSymetrics' Contingent AI™ platform; the expected scope, objectives, and benefits of the collaboration with BrainStorm Therapeutics; the anticipated timing of any data readout; the potential use of AI-derived patient subtypes for clinical trial enrichment, patient selection, endpoint strategy, biomarker development, companion-diagnostic development, target validation, therapeutic discovery, partnering, licensing, co-development, financing, or asset formation; and the potential generation of partner-ready therapeutic programs. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could affect outcomes include the parties' ability to reproduce computational findings, reduce biomarker signatures into deployable panels, validate biological hypotheses in organoid or in vivo systems, enter into additional agreements, secure partners or financing, satisfy regulatory requirements, and develop commercially viable therapeutic candidates or diagnostic tools, as well as other risks described in Lunai Bioworks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Lunai Bioworks undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Lunai Bioworks Inc.