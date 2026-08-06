Lupa Technology Launches Forensics Agent to Transform Construction Claims, Risk, and Dispute Analysis with Data Intelligence

Lupa Forensics Agent connects scattered construction data, source-linked evidence, expert workflows, and reusable project knowledge inside the Lupa Data Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupa Technology, a trusted technology partner to contractors, owners, consultants, and institutions across the construction value chain, today announced the launch of a Forensics Agent, a construction intelligence solution built on the company's proprietary Lupa Data Intelligence Platform.

Lupa Technology

Each year, billions of dollars in enterprise value are lost because project teams cannot efficiently access, connect, or interpret information spread across contracts, schedules, drawings, emails, change orders, meeting minutes, spreadsheets, and project correspondence. Lupa Forensics Agent addresses this challenge by enabling professionals to access, rapidly search, analyze, and produce defensible, source-linked outputs from project information systems.

Designed for claims, disputes, project controls, and risk management, Lupa Forensics Agent helps teams:

Search project data to identify evidence across contracts, schedules, emails, drawings, RFIs, meeting minutes, field communications, and project systems.

Reconcile spreadsheets, logs, trackers, and reports into structured analyses.

Connect communications with project dates, activities, work fronts, events, and issues.

Identify gaps, inconsistencies, outliers, and assumptions requiring expert review.

Produce chronologies, evidence collections, workbooks, summaries, reports, and presentation-ready deliverables linked directly to source documentation.

Unlike conventional software solutions that simply respond to prompts, Lupa Forensics Agent is purpose-made for construction forensic workflows built on the Lupa Data Intelligence Platform. As construction projects generate an unprecedented and growing volume of data, organizations increasingly need intelligent systems that transform fragmented records into actionable commercial, legal, operational, and risk insights. The Agent executes complex investigative tasks while maintaining complete traceability to original project records, supporting more transparent and defensible decision-making.

"Lupa Forensics Agent represents the next generation of construction intelligence," said John Braley, Head of Americas Operations at Lupa Technology. "Recent Lupa use cases have included analyzing millions of project records, identifying previously hidden project risks, reducing document review timelines from months to hours, and helping project teams build stronger evidentiary foundations for claims, disputes, and commercial negotiations."

Lupa Forensics Agent is designed to augment the expertise of construction professionals. Engineers, claims consultants, project controls specialists, and legal experts remain responsible for interpretation, strategy and final conclusions while the platform accelerates the investigative work required to reach them.

For more information about Lupa Forensics Agent, visit https://lupa.technology/.

Media Contact:

Anna Walsh

917-969-7081

SOURCE Lupa Technology