Lupin and Natco Receive Approval from U.S. FDA for Eribulin Mesylate Injection

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) and its alliance partner Natco Pharma Limited (Natco) today announced the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Natco's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

Eribulin Mesylate Injection, 1 mg/2 mL (0.5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials is the bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Halaven® Injection of Eisai, Inc.

Eribulin Mesylate Injection is indicated for the treatment of adults with metastatic breast cancer who have previously received at least two chemotherapeutic regimens for the treatment of metastatic disease and unresectable or metastatic liposarcoma who have received a prior anthracycline-containing regimen.

Eribulin Mesylate Injection (RLD Halaven®) had estimated annual sales of USD 43.7 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT April 2026).

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement

Halaven is a registered trademark of Eisai R&D Management Co., Ltd.

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SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.