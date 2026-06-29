Lupus Canada Funds Innovative Pediatric Lupus Research Through Partnership with the Lupus Foundation of America

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupus Canada awarded the 2026 Lupus Canada Catalyst Grant to Andrea Knight, MD, MSCE, Associate Professor, Division of Rheumatology and Associate Scientist, Neurosciences and Mental Health, The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and University of Toronto. Managed in partnership with the Lupus Foundation of America, the award for Dr. Knight's study, "A New Approach to Functional Brain Imaging in Childhood-Onset Lupus," aims to better understand what causes cognitive dysfunction in children and adolescents with systemic lupus erythematosus (cSLE) using Optically Pumped Magnetometer-Magnetoencephalography (OPM-MEG), a non-invasive, new and innovative technology to study brain function.

Lupus is generally more aggressive in children and teens than in adults, with more intense symptoms and risk of long-term effects on a child's growth, quality of life, and longevity. Additionally, they may have an increased risk of declining cognitive abilities due to cSLE-related inflammation in the brain. The underlying causes of cognitive dysfunction remain poorly understood.

Dr. Knight will use OPM-MEG to better understand differences in brain activity in patients with cSLE compared to their healthy peers, evaluating how brain activity changes during tasks and during rest. The findings will provide new and valuable information on the brain changes that cause cognitive dysfunction in cSLE which can lead to more precise recommendations to support brain health in youth with lupus. Approximately 10-20 percent of all lupus diagnoses are in children.

"In my clinical work, I see many young people with lupus who struggle with fatigue, concentration and emotional functioning - impacting their schooling and day-to-day life. These issues are often under-recognized," shared Dr. Knight. "The Lupus Canada Catalyst Grant from the Lupus Foundation of America and Lupus Canada provides crucial, early support to lupus research so that we can gather foundational data in a non-invasive way to better understand why the cognitive dysfunction is occurring and in time, translate to meaningful improvements in care for young people living with this challenging disease."

The Lupus Canada Catalyst Grant provides funding for one year to Canadian lupus researchers in any phase of their professional careers to champion novel research that can potentially improve the quality of life for people with lupus.

"Children and adolescents living with lupus face challenges that can affect every aspect of their daily lives, including learning, social development, and overall well-being. By advancing our understanding of how lupus affects cognitive function at an early age, Dr. Knight's research has the potential to inform more effective interventions and support strategies, helping young people with lupus achieve better outcomes throughout their lives," shared Leanne Mielczarek, CEO Lupus Canada.

Now in its sixth year, the Lupus Canada Catalyst Grant program is managed in collaboration with the Lupus Foundation of America, who provides the valuable grants management support of their staff and manages the grant evaluation with its prestigious Medical-Scientific Advisory Council.

"The impact of lupus in children and adolescents is uniquely challenging. Dr. Knight's study to better understand cognitive changes is incredibly important to ensuring improved quality of life during critical times in their development and well into adulthood," shared Joy Buie, PhD, MSCR, RN, Vice President of Research, Lupus Foundation of America. "The innovative approach in Dr. Knight's study puts patient needs at the forefront and addresses a debilitating manifestation of lupus that is a high priority, unmet need for children and their parents."

About Lupus Canada

Lupus Canada is a non-profit organization dedicated to the mission and vision of improving the lives of Canadians living with lupus through research, advocacy, public awareness and education. To learn more about the Lupus Canada Catalyst Grant program visit www.lupuscanada.org.

About the Lupus Foundation of America

The Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) is the premier patient advocacy organization devoted to solving the mystery of lupus, a devastating autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks organs throughout the body, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, LFA leads the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America at lupus.org.

About Lupus

Lupus is an unpredictable and complex autoimmune disease that can affect multiple parts of the body. It is difficult to diagnose, challenging to treat, and often misunderstood. Lupus can cause symptoms ranging from skin rashes to organ damage and can be life-threatening.. Despite its devastating impact, research on lupus remains underfunded relative to the disease's scope.

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SOURCE Lupus Foundation of America, Inc.