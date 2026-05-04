Luther Automotive Wins Mpls.St. Paul Magazine's "Best of Twin Cities 2026" Gold Award for Best Auto Dealership in Minnesota

Twin Cities' Largest Family-Owned Auto Group Recognized by Mpls.St. Paul Magazine Readers and looks to continue Its Streak as a Star Tribune "Minnesota's Best" Winner for the 6th straight year.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luther Automotive, the Twin Cities-based automotive group serving the Upper Midwest for over 65 years, has been named a winner in Mpls.St. Paul Magazine's prestigious "Best of the Twin Cities 2026" Readers' Poll — earning Gold in the Auto Dealership category. The recognition adds to a growing list of community-driven honors for the region's largest family-owned dealership group.

Mpls.St. Paul Magazine's Best of the Twin Cities Readers' Poll is one of Minnesota's most competitive consumer recognition programs. For 2026, the publication expanded its ballot to 160 categories across dining, retail, entertainment, health, and services with nominations collected through a write-in process beginning in November 2025 and final voting conducted in early 2026. Winners were determined entirely by reader votes, with results published in the magazine's May 2026 issue.

The Mpls.St. Paul recognition comes alongside Luther Automotive's longstanding recognition in the Star Tribune's "Minnesota's Best" Readers' Choice Awards program; one of the state's largest consumer voting competitions, drawing over one million votes annually across 390+ categories. Luther Automotive has taken home multiple Gold awards in the Star Tribune program for five consecutive years, winning in categories including Best New Car Dealership, Best Used Car Dealership, Best Auto Service Center, Best Auto Body Shop, and Best Customer Service. Luther Auto is now actively pursuing a sixth consecutive year of recognition when the 2026 winners are announced in late June.

Luther Automotive (LutherAuto.com) is the largest family-owned automotive group in the Upper Midwest, with over 65 years of service to Minnesota communities. Operating 50+ locations and representing 27+ brands across the Twin Cities and beyond, Luther Automotive is known for exceptional customer service, competitive pricing, and its commitment to the communities it serves through the Driven to Serve initiative. LutherAuto.com specializes in new and pre-owned vehicle sales, automotive service, collision repair, and financing solutions — serving drivers across the greater Minneapolis–St. Paul metro and outstate Minnesota.

About Luther Auto

Luther Automotive Group is the largest family-owned dealership network in the Upper Midwest, with more than 50 locations across Minnesota. It has been named in Star Tribune: "Minnesota's Best" auto dealership for five consecutive years, earning Gold in every automotive category, including new and used auto dealerships, auto body shops, service centers, and customer care. Luther Auto was also recently recognized by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine in its Best of the Twin Cities 2026 awards as Minnesota's best auto dealership.

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SOURCE Luther Auto