Luxel Corporation Appoints KOS, Inc. as Exclusive Distributor in South Korea

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxel Corporation, a global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrathin freestanding polymer and metallized optical bandpass filters, today announced the appointment of KOS, Inc. as its exclusive distribution partner for South Korea, effective immediately.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Luxel's international expansion, aiming to elevate the local customer experience, streamline regional communication, and provide accelerated response times to a rapidly growing South Korean market.

Under the new agreement, KOS, Inc. will serve as Luxel's primary commercial representative in South Korea, supporting commercial operations, logistics, customer relations, and sales and marketing efforts. The collaboration seamlessly pairs Luxel's world-class manufacturing and engineering expertise with KOS, Inc.'s deeply rooted, dedicated local market presence.

"We are thrilled to partner with KOS, Inc.," said Adrian Polliack, PhD, President of Luxel Corporation. "Their exceptional team is uniquely positioned to serve our broad customer base in South Korea, delivering the high-touch local support and value our customers expect."

DaeHee Choi, President of KOS, Inc., shared the enthusiasm: "We have extensive experience supporting customers in the optical systems industry. We are excited to represent Luxel in South Korea and believe the combination of Luxel's technology and our local market expertise will create significant value for customers."

The partnership is designed to bridge the gap between regional customer needs and technical execution. Brett Paul, Luxel's Business Development Manager, added: "By combining KOS, Inc.'s dedicated local presence with Luxel's technical expertise, we are creating a more responsive and efficient customer experience, while continuing to deliver the precision solutions our customers rely on."

About Luxel Corporation

Since 1975, Luxel has been a premier global innovator in the design and manufacture of ultrathin freestanding polymer and metallized optical bandpass filters. Luxel's advanced technology supports mission-critical applications across semiconductor EUV lithography, fusion energy research, spaceflight missions, and scientific exploration. In addition to its core filter technology, Luxel provides specialized polymer supports for microscopy and high-performance physical vapor deposition furnaces. Luxel pairs sophisticated technical design with world-class manufacturing to deliver high-quality, ultra-reliable solutions worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website.

About KOS, Inc.

For over 20 years, KOS, Inc. has been a leading supplier of high-tech optical systems and laboratory supplies in South Korea. The company specializes in precision technology used in scientific research, advanced microscopy, and light measurement technologies, including lasers, spectrometers, and CCD cameras. Headquartered in Hanam City, just outside of Seoul, KOS Inc's longstanding presence in the scientific instrumentation and optical systems markets make it uniquely positioned to support Luxel's growing customer base in South Korea.

SOURCE Luxel Corporation