Luxury Auction® of "Boater's Paradise" in FL Keys Offers Chance to be Sydney Sweeney's Neighbor

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 4, bidders vying for ownership of a luxurious, deepwater home with a host of impressive boating amenities on Summerland Key, Florida will enjoy an added perk with their new home purchase: the ability to call A-list actress Sydney Sweeney a neighbor. The property, located at 1151 Ocean Drive, was previously seeking $8.9 million, but will now be sold to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® without reserve. Luxury real estate auction specialist Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale in partnership with listing broker Lisa Swanson of The Agency Florida.

The small island of Summerland Key is one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Florida's Lower Keys. The community has its own, private aviation facility and marina, and is home to a number of high-profile business executives and celebrities. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek has a home located just several lots from the property, and Ms. Sweeney made headlines when she purchased her home – located within a quarter-mile of the property – in 2024 for $13.5 million. "The caliber of Summerland Key's residents is just one validator of how special it is to live there," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president.

The island is well-equipped to cater to these jet-setting homeowners, as its private airstrip – plus its proximity (30-35 mins) to the larger Florida Keys Marathon Airport facility – allows for easy arrival by air, while the property's impressive boating amenities offer direct access to the Atlantic Ocean. "The listing agent perhaps best captured the essence of this property by calling it the perfect representation of the 'Fly in, boat out' lifestyle for which the Florida Keys are so beloved," Lesnock added.

The property sits on a large, 0.86-acre parcel with 120 ft of ocean-frontage. Boating amenities include a concrete boat slip, 200-ft dock with electrical/water service and fish-cleaning station, and 3 boat lifts - the largest of which is rated for an impressive 120,000 lbs., suiting vessels up to 75 ft in length. A series of underwater bubblers mitigate accumulation of sea grass within the boat slip.

Other outdoor living amenities include a large backyard with a sandy lot for volleyball or other activities, a custom pool and spa, and a beautifully landscaped front yard with private entry gate. There is also a partial-home generator and private desalination system.

The property's single-story residence is sited at a higher base elevation, with solid concrete pilings providing further clearance above ground level. Interiors span more than 3,900 sf, and include 5 bedrooms (with a 6th convertible), 4 full and 2 half-baths. Other interior features include a chef's kitchen, fitness room and a one-car garage with air-conditioning.

Summerland Key is within a 2.5-3-hr drive of central Miami, and just 25 mins from the heart of Key West. It's positioned between Big Torch Key, Ramrod Key, and Big Pine Key (to the east) and Cudjoe Key and Upper Sugarloaf Key (to the west), and features pristine beaches, exceptional fishing and various water-sport activities such as kayaking, snorkeling and diving, in addition a host of dining and retail venues.

Property previews are available by daily appointment through December 3, and may be arranged by contacting Platinum's project manager, Aaron Carmody, at 800.871.9269. Photos, video and luxury auction® documents are also hosted online at FloridaKeysLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 33 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.76 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.7 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

