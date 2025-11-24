Oversized Estate Lot in Nashville, TN Suburb Favored by Singers & Celebs Heads to Luxury Auction®

The property is located at 4375 Chickering Lane in the upscale community of Forest Hills, just 20 mins from the heart of Nashville. The community is or has been home to a number of celebrities, thanks to Nashville's deep ties to the country music industry. Such residents include Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jack White, Reese Whitherspoon, and the legendary Dolly Parton.

While both Forest Hills and the neighboring community of Belle Meade are known for multimillion-dollar estates sited on large, manicured parcels, the property's nearly 7-acre size is considerably large for the area. "The majority of the most recent sales for luxury estate homes in the area have an average parcel size of 1.7 acres," noted Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "That places this parcel at more than 3 times the size of the typical estate lot – making the luxury auction's $1.5 million reserve a substantial value by any measure."

To be sure, a drive through Forest Hills reveals gently winding streets dotted with sprawling estates, surrounded by vast lawns and mature foliage. The community's location between Radnor Lake State Park and Percy Warner Park places it among some of the region's best outdoor destinations, with miles of trails and scenic overlooks. This dynamic of larger-acreage estates located within close proximity to natural trails and parks has also made Forest Hills popular among equestrians. Community zoning generally allows at least one horse per every two property acres, though this metric can vary.

The parcel is setback 200 ft from a quiet stretch of Chickering Lane with no thru traffic, creating added privacy. The core building site is partially cleared, allowing a new owner to perform any requisite site preparation prior to development. The current property owner, who has maintained the lot for approximately 25 years, has building plans that call for a luxurious home with nearly 12,000 sf of living area across three living structures: a main residence, guesthouse and pool house. Plans also include an outdoor pool, private gardens and a tennis/pickleball court. The new property owner will have the option to build per existing plans or create an entirely custom design per its preference.

Property tours are available by daily appointment from Nov. 26 through Dec. 11, excluding Thanksgiving Day, and may be arranged through Platinum's project manager, James Smith, at 800.939.1672. Photos, video and luxury auction® documents are also hosted online at NashvilleLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 33 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.76 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.7 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

