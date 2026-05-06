Luxury Roundtable launches Luxury Marketer, a global intelligence, analysis and news source for luxury professionals across sectors

Luxury Marketer will be the digital component to Luxury Roundtable's in-person executive summits, offering comprehensive and timely research reports, analysis and news on luxury brands and wealthy customers for better decision-making

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury expert Mickey ALAM KHAN's Luxury Roundtable conference series has launched Luxury Marketer, a new cross-sector intelligence, analysis and news source to empower industry professionals amidst the most significant shifts in global wealth creation and customer behavior across markets and generations.

Luxury Marketer offers cross-sector intelligence, analysis and news on luxury and the wealthy

The service, hosted at LuxuryMarketer.com, will offer dozens of research reports annually from leading industry players as well as incisive analysis on nearly 24 luxury sectors. Luxury Marketer will also cover relevant news of the day driving decision-making for executives and professionals running luxury businesses targeted to the HNW and UHNW.

"Luxury Marketer's coverage of the latest intelligence reports, analysis and news will enable luxury professionals and brands to make smarter decisions about growing their business with discerning wealthy customers and standing out from competition in a $1.6 trillion global luxury market," Mr. Alam Khan says.

"Indeed, Luxury Marketer's purpose is to make its subscribers the most authoritative, informed and connected luxury professionals as they interact with clients, prospects and peers," he says.

Founder Mr. Alam Khan has led global organizations in luxury, real estate, publishing, events, mobile, marketing and research. He will count on his experience and connections to position Luxury Marketer as a must-have companion to every luxury professional and brand looking to grow their business.

Luxury Marketer is ideal for professionals and companies operating in fashion, leather goods, retail, real estate, marketing, advertising, agencies, PR, research, design, wealth management, financial services, travel, hospitality, hotels, wines and spirits, watches, jewelry, cars, jets, yachts, art, auctions, beauty, cosmetics, health and wellness, sports, media, law, academia, nonprofits, AI/technology, entertainment, government and manufacturing.

Click or tap here to visit LuxuryMarketer.com and become part of the exclusive Inner Circle.

In conjunction with Luxury Roundtable, Luxury Marketer is hosting the annual Luxury Marketing Summit May 13 in New York featuring three dozen luxury speakers to discuss customer acquisition and retention, positioning and branding in this market. See the agenda.

"Others inform, we enlighten," Mr. Alam Khan says of Luxury Marketer. "In the Age of AI, you need HI – human intelligence."

Contact: Mickey ALAM KHAN, [email protected]

SOURCE Luxury Roundtable