Lydian Raises $43 Million Series A led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures to Deliver Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel at Commercial Scale

Financing supports the launch of PIVOT™, Lydian's modular, standardized platform designed to cut synthetic aviation fuel costs while reducing lifecycle emissions by up to 95%

BOSTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lydian, the company redefining the economics of synthetic aviation fuel, today announced the close of a $43 million Series A financing led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from AP Ventures, Builders Vision, and continued support from existing investors including Congruent Ventures, Galvanize, Grok Ventures, Overture, Union Square Ventures, and Voyager Ventures.

Lydian engineers at work on the company's pilot plant at its R&D Center of Excellence in Boston, MA

The financing supports the launch of PIVOT™, Lydian's full-stack production platform that enables developers to build and operate synthetic fuel facilities at dramatically lower cost than conventional approaches and gives customers a direct path to buy fuel from Lydian's own projects. PIVOT reduces plant capital costs by more than 50% compared to competing technologies, can deliver up to 95% lifecycle emissions reductions, and creates a commercially viable pathway for synthetic fuels to compete with biofuels on price within this decade.

The investment also marks the first announced deployment from Breakthrough Energy Ventures' oneworld BEV Fund, a strategic investment fund supported by leading global airlines and members of the aviation industry to address the limited availability and high cost of today's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The fund seeks to accelerate the global development of long-term aviation fuel solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, and have lower emissions than conventional fuels.

"PIVOT represents a fundamentally different approach to synthetic fuel production," said Joe Rodden, CEO and Co-founder of Lydian. "By designing every part of the system for lower capital costs, greater operational flexibility, and faster deployment, we've created a platform for commercially competitive synthetic fuel projects. This financing gives us the resources to bring that vision to market."

Unlike many synthetic fuel projects, which adapt legacy gas-to-liquids technologies into large, bespoke plants, PIVOT was purpose-built for low-cost renewable electricity and the realities of modern power markets. The platform combines Lydian's proprietary reactor technologies, catalysts, process design, software, and balance-of-plant into standardized, factory-built modules that reduce project complexity while improving economics.

The result is a turnkey platform that:

Cuts project development timelines by up to two years through pre-engineered modules.

Operates flexibly alongside intermittent renewable power, significantly lowering electricity costs.

Produces ASTM-approved, drop-in sustainable aviation fuel with up to 95% lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.

Delivers a credible pathway toward cost-competitive synthetic aviation fuel at commercial scale.

"Decarbonizing aviation will require advanced fuels that compete on cost, work within today's aviation infrastructure, and deliver the performance flyers and airlines expect," said Carmichael Roberts, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Lydian is taking on that challenge with a purpose-built approach to synthetic aviation fuel production. Its PIVOT platform combines strong technical innovation with a practical path to better project economics, offering the aviation industry a low-carbon fuel capable of cost-competitive, commercial-scale production."

This announcement comes as governments and airlines increasingly recognize the strategic importance of synthetic fuel production. Recent geopolitical disruptions have highlighted the vulnerabilities of conventional jet fuel supply chains, reinforcing demand for secure, domestically produced alternatives.

Lydian is already operating a tonne-scale pilot plant at its Boston-based R&D Center of Excellence. The company is advancing a commercial demonstration facility targeted for operation in 2028, with its first full-scale commercial deployment expected in 2030.

To learn more about PIVOT™ and Lydian's approach to delivering cost-competitive synthetic aviation fuel at commercial scale, visit https://www.lydianlabs.com/.

About Lydian

Lydian is making cost-competitive sustainable aviation fuel a reality. The company's PIVOT™ platform converts captured carbon dioxide and hydrogen into ASTM-approved, drop-in sustainable aviation fuel using a fully integrated, modular production system. By dramatically reducing capital costs, improving operational flexibility, and simplifying project deployment, Lydian is enabling a faster, lower-cost pathway to synthetic aviation fuel production at commercial scale.

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SOURCE Lydian