LyGenesis Receives Award from Breakthrough T1D® to Fund a Research Project to Induce Immune Tolerance to Pancreatic Islet Transplantation

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LyGenesis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cell therapies for organ regeneration, today announced a research award from Breakthrough T1D, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, to support its thymus program exploring how to induce immune tolerance to pancreatic islet transplantation. The award is provided to Dr. Eric Lagasse, Professor of Pathology, University of Pittsburgh, and Chief Scientific Officer at LyGenesis.

The research will support pre-clinical development of a novel approach for tolerance induction following allogeneic pancreatic islet transplantation in Type 1 diabetes. The research further builds upon Dr. Lagasse's foundational work in thymic biology and immune reprogramming and reinforces the scientific platform underlying LyGenesis's cell therapies. "We are grateful for the support of our translational research pipeline, which continues to expand beyond liver regeneration," said Dr. Lagasse.

LyGenesis was recently featured in Nature Biotechnology in "Thymus Renaissance Poised to Boost Health and Longevity," which highlighted the growing scientific understanding of thymic biology and its emerging importance in immune regeneration, cancer response, and longevity. The publication recognized LyGenesis among a select group of biotechnology companies advancing novel approaches to thymus regeneration and immune system restoration.

Contact Information

Media contacts:

LyGenesis – Jacqueline Jeha, MPH, +1.401.374.0955, [email protected]

About LyGenesis, Inc.

LyGenesis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel cell therapy platform leveraging patients' lymph nodes as bioreactors to grow functioning ectopic organs. LyGenesis' lead allogeneic cell therapy program is currently in a Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with end-stage liver disease (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04496479). LyGenesis' cell therapy platform including therapies in development designed to produce an ectopic thymus (for autoimmune diseases, oncology, aging and multiple other potential indications), pancreas (for Type 1 diabetes), and kidney (for renal disease). Privately held, LyGenesis is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To learn more, please visit our website at www.LyGenesis.com.

SOURCE LyGenesis