Lymphoma Research Foundation Awards 24 New Scientific Research Grants

Nearly $4 Million Awarded to Advance Critical Cancer Research

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation — the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services — has awarded 24 new research grants. These grants, totaling $3.9 million, will support cutting-edge investigations designed to improve the diagnosis and treatment of lymphoma, the most common form of blood cancer.

The Foundation's elite Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of the world's leaders in lymphoma research, selected the most promising lymphoma research projects from across North America for funding. The 2026 grantee class encompasses 16 medical and academic institutions, with research initiatives investigating a range of lymphoma subtypes and scientific disciplines, including rare T-cell lymphomas, treatments for adolescents and young adults, novel cancer therapies and disease biology. The grantees include:

Clinical Career Development Award

Neha Akkad, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Alexander Boardman, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Mengyang Di, M.D., Ph.D., University of Washington

Andrew Jallouk, M.D, Ph.D., Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Christina Poh, M.D., City of Hope

Sandeep Raj, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Seda Tolu, M.D., The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York

Postdoctoral Fellowship Grant

Federico Mario Aletti, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Thomas Corner, D.Phil., Yale University

Xin Meng, Ph.D., Yale University

Shelby Sloan, Ph.D., The Ohio State University

Herman Van Besien, M.D., Weill Medical College of Cornell University

Yulai Zhou, M.D., Ph.D., Yale University

Lymphoma Scientific Research Mentoring Program

Amaris Balitsky, M.D., McMaster University

Yun Choi, M.D., The Ohio State University

Hunter Cochran, M.D., Washington University in St. Louis

Efrat Luttwak, M.D., MPH, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Graham Wehmeyer, M.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Amin Aalipour, M.D., Ph.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Makoto Iwasaki, M.D., Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital

Anouchka Laurent, Ph.D., The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York

John Patton, M.D., Ph.D., The Ohio State University

Reid Shaw, M.D., The University of Chicago

Anli Zhang, Ph.D., The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

"This year's grant class represents the rising stars in lymphoma and CLL research," said Andrew Evens, DO, MBA, MSc, Deputy Director for Clinical Services and Chief Physician Officer, Rutgers Cancer Institute, and Chair of the Foundation SAB. "The investigators that the Foundation is supporting are addressing the most urgent and important issues in the field of lymphoma today."

The Foundation's grant program plays a crucial role in accelerating discoveries and fostering the next generation of lymphoma experts. Since its inception 30 years ago, the Foundation has committed more than $85 million in lymphoma-specific research grants that have led to significant advancements in lymphoma care and new treatment options for patients.

"We continue to make progress by better understanding the many subtypes of lymphoma and developing more effective therapies," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "We are honored to support these researchers whose work will bring hope to patients and families affected by lymphoma."

About the Lymphoma Research Foundation:

The Foundation is the nation's largest nonprofit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving those who have had lymphoma and the health care providers, family and friends who help care for lymphoma patients. The Foundation supports the community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services. For more information about the Lymphoma Research Foundation and the latest on lymphoma treatment, patient care and scientific research, visit lymphoma.org. Connect with us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Stephanie Gentile, [email protected], 516-508-0503

SOURCE Lymphoma Research Foundation