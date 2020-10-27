Lytx Launches Groundbreaking New AI-Powered Features to Help Protect Driver Privacy and Empower Real-Time Self-Correction

Using precise, cutting-edge technology, this new driver-powered approach to safety is a simple, but powerful way for drivers to be more proactive and accountable for their own improvement, while giving management the necessary visibility and data to effectively monitor and intervene if needed.

The Next Generation of Driver-Powered Safety

Lytx is adding a number of new capabilities to its safety offerings in support of this driver-powered approach, including:

"Inattentive" trigger , which uses proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) to detect when the driver's attention may be unfocused or the driver may be experiencing a condition such as fatigue or drowsiness without the reliance on an accelerometer event

, which uses proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) to detect when the driver's attention may be unfocused or the driver may be experiencing a condition such as fatigue or drowsiness without the reliance on an accelerometer event Real-time in-cab alerts for five different risky driving behaviors: cell phone use, eating and drinking, smoking, no seatbelt, speeding, and inattentiveness

cell phone use, eating and drinking, smoking, no seatbelt, speeding, and inattentiveness Behavior duration reporting, which uses MV+AI to track and quantify both the duration and percentage of drive time a driver was engaged in a risky driving behavior, providing a more holistic view of persistent risk

With these new MV+AI-powered updates, when an event is detected, the DriveCam® Event Recorder will issue a real-time in-cab alert to help drivers recognize and address their own risky behaviors and self-correct in the moment. Depending on the behavior, the alert will include a light and/or spoken phrase. With Lytx's ability to detect more than 60 driving behaviors with greater than 95% accuracy, its in-cab alerts are some of the most precise and actionable in the industry.

Drivers will also have access to new check-in tools allowing them to review their own video and performance after-the-fact, including behavior duration. This gives a new perspective on past events and supports long-term retention on lessons learned during a drive. If desired, managers can stay informed by subscribing to push notifications and reports on pertinent information.

"Fleets today are looking for reliable technology that allows drivers to quickly improve in the moment and with little or no manager intervention," said Lytx President Doron Lurie. "A driver-powered approach to safety empowers drivers to take charge of their own safety, while freeing up precious manager time that can be redirected to other areas of the business. Backed by award-winning technology and a proven strategy that has helped hundreds of thousands of drivers safely navigate billions of miles, fleet managers can be confident in this approach and can track progress along the way to respond to any critical events or incidents and intervene as needed."

Risk Detection Without Recording Video

Lytx is also broadening its safety solutions with Risk Identification Without Recording, an innovative new configuration for its already best-in-class DriveCam Event Recorder. Using Lytx's ultra-precise MV+AI, DriveCam is now able to detect patterns of distracted or unwanted driving behaviors inside the cab without recording video of the driver.

This new configuration is designed for fleets who opt to disable in-cab video recording, allowing them to benefit from significantly greater in-cab risk detection, while respecting driver privacy. Drivers can receive the added benefit of Lytx's expanded in-cab alerts based on risky behaviors that are detected, but not recorded, enabling in-the-moment action for greater safety overall.

"For more than 20 years, Lytx has made an unwavering commitment to developing cutting-edge technology, and we are continuously innovating to incorporate that technology for greater safety and productivity enhancements," said Lytx Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Rudraradhya. "Leveraging our unmatched scale, deep expertise and advanced AI architecture, we have evolved from using AI to provide only video snippets and counts of risky driving behaviors to offering a full view of each and every drive with precise continual behavior reporting. The advanced driver first innovations announced today will help fleets and drivers identify and eradicate risk at levels never seen before, while ensuring every fleet can take advantage of the power of Lytx MV+AI to cut through the noise and focus on what matters."

These new capabilities announced today are part of Lytx's safety solutions and are configurable to suit each fleet's unique workflows and priorities. To learn more about driver-powered safety and see in-cab alerts in action, watch this new video.

About Lytx MV+AI

In addition to inattentiveness, Lytx MV+AI can identify four other in-cab distracted or unwanted driving behaviors in real-time (handheld device, no seatbelt, food or drink, and driver smoking), as well as a number of road-view behaviors that are often indicative of distracted driving (lane departure, rolling stop, following distance, and critical distance). The algorithms and neural networks that power Lytx's MV+AI are based on more than 130 billion miles of driving data, representing the largest, fastest-growing proprietary database of its kind that is further enhanced by a rigorous system of professional event review. This ensures the information drivers and fleet managers receive both in the moment and post-trip cut through the noise and are as precise, relevant and actionable as possible.

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx video telematics systems, visit, www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

