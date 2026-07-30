M3 PARTNERS ADDS FORMER SDNY BANKRUPTCY COURT JUDGE ROBERT D. DRAIN AS SENIOR ADVISOR AND HEAD OF FIDUCIARY SERVICES

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Partners, LP, ("M3") a leading independent corporate advisory firm, today announced that former Southern District of New York Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert D. Drain has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor and Head of Fiduciary Services, effective August 1, 2026.

As Head of Fiduciary Services at M3, Judge Drain will focus on trusteeships, monitorships, examinerships, and similar appointments related to restructurings. He will also be available to serve as an advisor across M3's other engagements.

"With his sterling reputation in the restructuring world, his exceptional base of knowledge, and his outstanding judicial track record, Judge Drain is a wonderful addition to our team," said Mo Meghji, founder and Managing Partner of M3. "Judge Drain has been a highly influential force as one of, if not the best judges in the country over the past two decades. He has remained engaged throughout the ecosystem, ranging from presiding over influential cases, teaching at key institutions, mentoring, and serving as a fellow in many of our esteemed organizations. We look forward to the value Judge Drain will add as a mentor to the M3 team as well as assisting across our client relationships as the firm continues along its strong growth trajectory."

"I've watched Mo and the M3 team grow from a small boutique at its founding a decade ago, to its impressive team," said Judge Drain. "This growth is a testament to the great work M3 does by delivering strong results for clients through nimble teams and the highest quality of professionalism. I am very pleased to join this wonderful group, and I look forward to adding value to the M3 team and its clients."

Judge Drain retired from the bench in 2022, after serving more than 20 years on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, one of the busiest and most influential bankruptcy circuits in the country. He was appointed to the bench in 2002 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Judge Drain began his career with more than 20 years in private practice, including 10 years as a partner in the bankruptcy group of a global law firm. Judge Drain has presided over some of the most significant bankruptcy cases in recent years, including Purdue Pharma, Hostess Brands, Sears, Delphi, A&P, Varig S.A., Yukos, and Parmalat, and he has served as a court-appointed mediator in complex cases such as Cengage, Quicksilver, and Puerto Rico Electric and Power Authority (PREPA). Judge Drain is a fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, a member and former board member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, and a former board member and officer of the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges. Judge Drain currently serves on the FDIC's Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee.

Judge Drain is a member of the International Insolvency Institute, and he was a founding member and chair of the Judicial Insolvency Network, which was responsible for developing guidelines adopted by U.S. and courts abroad for cooperation and communication in transnational insolvency cases. Judge Drain has also served as adjunct professor at the St. John's University School of Law LL.M. in its Bankruptcy Program and Pace University School of Law.

Judge Drain graduated cum laude from Yale College and earned his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone scholar for three years.

About M3 Partners

M3 is a leading, independent corporate advisory firm that provides operational, strategic, and financial solutions through its core service offerings: Restructuring Advisory, Value Creation, M&A Solutions, and Office of the CFO. The M3 team has led hundreds of engagements, including some of the most significant restructurings in the market. Known for nimble, results-focused teams, M3 engagements are led by senior turnaround and operational veterans with decades of combined experience across key verticals. M3 has developed an excellent track record of success through the firm's ability to navigate complex situations, align disparate stakeholders, and develop results-driven, actionable plans. Visit www.M3-partners.com or follow M3 on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE M3 Partners, LP