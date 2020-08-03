M3 Recognized On Forbes Global 2000, "The World's Largest Public Companies"

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M3, a global healthcare services firm specializing in market research, clinical research, media, and recruitment, is honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the world's leading public companies in the Forbes Global 2000. M3 ranked 475th in market value, with an overall rating of 1710 among the 2,000 publicly traded companies included.

"This ranking is recognition of the incredible growth M3 has achieved and is a testament to the passion we have to continuously build value," states Aki Tomaru, CEO of M3 USA. "As we navigate the new normal in 2020, we will strive to best serve our customers, healthcare professionals, employees and investors in achieving their goals through advancing medicine via M3 group's ever-growing health tech ecosystem."

The Forbes Global 2000 is a highly regarded authority on corporate rankings worldwide. Featured companies are selected based on four metrics: sales, profit, assets, and market value. While this is M3's first inclusion on the Global 2000, Forbes has acknowledged M3's success with previous recognition including Asia's 200 Best Over a Billion 2019, Most Innovative Growth Companies 2017, and Asia's 200 Best Under a Billion 2014. Each award by Forbes charts the growth and innovation by M3 as a healthcare technology leader.

About M3 Group:

M3 Inc., the parent organization of M3 USA, operates in Japan, the US, Asia, and Europe with over 5.8 million physician members globally via its physician websites such as mdlinx.com, m3.com, m3GlobalResearch.com, doctors.net.uk, medigate.net, vidal.fr, and medlive.cn. M3 Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO:2413). M3 Inc. provides services to healthcare and the life science industry. Such services include medical education, ethical drug promotion, market research, clinical research, healthcare job recruitment, and clinical decision support. M3 has offices in Tokyo, New York, NY, Fort Washington, PA, Dallas, TX, St. Louis, MO, Oxford, London, Paris, Madrid, Frankfurt, Beijing, and Seoul.

Contact Andrea Clement Telephone 678.779.7549 Email [email protected] Website www.usa.m3.com

SOURCE M3 USA

Related Links

http://m3.com

