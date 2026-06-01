MAA to Present at the Nareit REITweek: 2026 Investor Conference

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that President and CEO, Brad Hill, as well as other members of MAA's executive management team, will present at the Nareit REITweek: 2026 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 8:45 a.m. ET to 9:15 a.m. ET.

The Company's presentation will be webcast live. A link to the webcast as well as presentation materials are available under "Corporate Profile" on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com.

About MAA

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities primarily throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

SOURCE MAA