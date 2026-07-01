Macabacus Appoints Paul Ross as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran enterprise software marketing leader joins to accelerate growth of the leading Microsoft-native productivity platform for finance and professional services teams

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Macabacus, the leading Microsoft-native productivity platform for finance and professional services teams, today announced the appointment of Paul Ross as Chief Marketing Officer.

Paul Ross CMO Macabacus

Trusted by more than 3,000 firms and 75,000 professionals across investment banking, private equity, asset management, consulting, advisory, and corporate finance, Macabacus helps organizations work faster, reduce errors, and ensure consistency across Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. As AI transforms how business content is created, Macabacus is helping firms ensure that critical deliverables remain accurate, compliant, and client ready.

"Over the past two decades, we've built products that professionals rely on every day to produce their most important work," said Charlie Schilling, CEO of Macabacus. "Our opportunity now is to introduce Macabacus to many more firms that can benefit from what we've built. Paul has a proven ability to grow enterprise software brands by staying relentlessly focused on customer value, and I'm excited to welcome him to the team."

Ross brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling high-growth B2B software companies, with leadership roles spanning enterprise SaaS, financial technology, analytics, and AI. Throughout his career, he has helped companies navigate the transition from product-led adoption to enterprise-wide deployment while building durable brands and repeatable go-to-market engines.

"Macabacus occupies a unique position in the market," said Ross. "Thousands of professionals rely on it every day because it helps them produce better work inside the Microsoft tools they already use. As AI accelerates the creation of financial models, presentations, and other business documents, the need for accuracy, consistency, and confidence only becomes more important. I'm excited to help more organizations discover what makes Macabacus indispensable."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Ross will lead global marketing strategy, brand, communications, demand generation, product marketing, and go-to-market initiatives. His priorities include expanding awareness of the Macabacus platform, accelerating enterprise adoption, and bringing the company's AI innovations to a broader audience. These include recently announced capabilities such as Deck Check AIR and PowerPoint Track Changes, which help teams identify inconsistencies, errors, and brand issues in PowerPoint presentations before they reach clients.

About Macabacus

Macabacus is the leading Microsoft-native productivity platform for finance and professional services teams. Trusted by investment banks, private equity firms, asset managers, consulting firms, advisory firms, and corporate finance organizations around the world, Macabacus helps professionals work faster, reduce errors, and produce consistently high-quality work across Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. By combining powerful productivity tools with AI-powered review and automation, Macabacus enables organizations to execute with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. Learn more at www.macabacus.com.

Media Contact

Paul Ross

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SOURCE Macabacus Inc.