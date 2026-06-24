Mace Ranked by ENR among the Top 10 Program Management Firms in America

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mace Consult ranked number seven on ENR's list of the Top 50 Program Management Firms in America, published this week. The revenue-based ranking reflects strong organic growth and the majority investment of Goldman Sachs Alternatives that established the consultancy as a standalone provider. The company owns the Mace brand and remains focused on delivering capital programs with certainty for clients around the world.

With over $1 billion in 2025 revenue, Mace has notched steady growth across its suite of professional services, including program management; cost and commercial management; program management organization (PMO) and controls; and a range of strategic advisory capabilities supporting capital planning, resilience, and digital transformation.

Mace Consult Chief Executive Officer, Davendra Dabasia, notes:

"As mega-scale capital programs continue to combat cost inflation and volatile market forces, our growth points to the premium our clients place on the promise of certainty—that their projects will be delivered on time, on budget, and to scope, while generating a legacy of socioeconomic value throughout.

"With the backing of Goldman Sachs Alternatives providing the freedom to scale, we are expanding our capacity to serve escalating demand across infrastructure, technology, life sciences and commercial markets, and raising industry standards by delivering at pace."

Alongside the ENR report referencing the role of digital and AI applications supporting effective delivery, Dabasia cites investments in talent and tools enabling agile, data-driven decision-making and predictive analytics to surface project risks and opportunities at the earliest possible stages, benefiting effective delivery.

Mace Consult's leadership is demonstrated by current work supporting the delivery of pivotal programs around the world, including the Gateway Development Commission Hudson Tunnel Project in New York, Metrolinx GO and Subways programs in Toronto, the UK's New Hospital Programme, MTR and CEDD Northern Metropolis projects in Hong Kong, and the Diriyah Gate and Qiddiya programs in Saudi Arabia.

About Mace Consult:

Mace Consult brings certainty to the world's most impactful infrastructure and capital programs. For more than 30 years, Mace has set the industry standard for program and project management, PMO (program management office) and planning, cost and commercial management, responsible business, advisory services, and digital solutions. From Olympic Parks, urban developments, transportation, and energy to data centers, life science, and hospital campuses, we help shape infrastructure and places that endure for generations. Our more than 5,500 professionals partner with clients across six continents to deliver projects and programs on time, on budget, and on scope. The firm generated over $1 billion in revenue in 2025.

SOURCE Mace Consult