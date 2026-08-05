MacPaw Partners with Liquid AI to Bring On-Device AI to Millions of Mac Users

By pairing Liquid Foundation Models with MacPaw's own AI stack, the partnership aims to turn Eney into the first Mac assistant that unites on-device intelligence, persistent memory, and native task execution, with more products to follow

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw and Liquid AI announced a strategic, long-term partnership to co-develop the technology stack for local AI on the Mac. The partnership grows out of a shared vision: the everyday intelligence people rely on should be able to run on their personal computers.

MacPaw x Liquid AI partnership

The collaboration combines Liquid Foundation Models (LFMs) – which will be designed specifically for macOS AI assistance – with Elix and Mnemos, MacPaw's own on-device inference and memory technologies. For Mac users, this means AI that's designed to keep personal data private on their Mac, respond quickly, and handle core tasks even without an internet connection. Eney, MacPaw's AI assistant for macOS, will be the first product to benefit from this partnership; results are expected later this year.

Combining Model Efficiency with Deep macOS Engineering

"After almost two decades of building software for the Mac, MacPaw is evolving its standalone products into a connected ecosystem, with AI as a core technology we build and own," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of MacPaw. "We believe intelligence should live where people work: private by design, fast by default, and be able to reach the cloud when that's the better tool. By combining MacPaw's engineering expertise with Liquid AI's model efficiency, we are building the AI stack for the Mac, one where your personal data stays on device and the heavy lifting happens wherever it makes the most sense."

Liquid AI's models already bring on-device intelligence to companies like Mercedes-Benz, Insilico Medicine, and Shopify.

MacPaw and Liquid AI are jointly building a new local AI architecture for the Mac, with the work running in two directions.

Bring Eney's intelligence on-device: Liquid AI develops and fine-tunes its foundation models for the assistant's real tasks, so its core work runs locally through Elix on Apple silicon, while cloud models will remain available where they are the better tool.

Develop Mnemos, MacPaw's memory layer, which lets the assistant retain context across interactions and become more useful over time.

That combination of on-device intelligence, persistent memory, and native macOS task execution in a single product has not existed on the Mac before.

Building Infrastructure for the Mac Ecosystem

"We build efficient foundation models and the tools around them so that companies can bring intelligence onto the devices their customers already use," said Ramin Hasani, Co-Founder and CEO of Liquid AI. "This partnership will bring efficient, private, on-device LFMs to millions of Mac users."

For MacPaw and Liquid AI, implementing the on-device AI stack in Eney is the starting point of a longer-term plan. The models, inference framework, and memory layer are designed as shared infrastructure, built for the MacPaw ecosystem of products and beyond. Once deployed in Eney, the same technologies could eventually be made globally available to thousands of Mac developers through Setapp, MacPaw's unified software marketplace.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global AI technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and across the EU, building an ecosystem of software, services, and AI-powered experiences for people who live on Mac. Designed around a deep understanding of Mac users, MacPaw creates thoughtful technology that helps users and developers get more from their devices and workflows.

About Liquid AI

Liquid AI is a foundation model company spun out of MIT, focused on building highly efficient AI systems designed for real-world environments. Liquid's proprietary Liquid Foundation Models (LFMs) and its LEAP development platform enable seamless deployment of advanced AI directly on devices where latency, privacy, and performance matter most. Learn more at liquid.ai.

Media Contacts:

MacPaw

[email protected]

Liquid AI

‍[email protected]

SOURCE MacPaw Way Ltd