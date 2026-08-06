MacPaw's Moonlock Wins Gold, Silver, and Bronze at the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

The Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence recognize the individuals, teams, products, and organizations driving innovation across the global technology landscape

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonlock, MacPaw's antivirus and protection app for Mac users, has been named a winner in three cybersecurity categories at the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence: Technology Team of the Year (Gold), Employee of the Year (Silver), and New Product of the Year (Bronze). With these wins, MacPaw joins the Stevie's list of notable Gold winners, which also includes Cisco Systems, Walmart, T-Mobile, and other companies.

MacPaw's Moonlock is the 2026 Stevie Awards Winner

This year, more than 180 technology and business professionals from around the world participated in the judging process, evaluating nominations through independent scoring to determine this year's Stevie® Award winners.

Moonlock Lab, MacPaw's in-house team of malware investigators, took Gold as Technology Team of the Year. The judges noted that Moonlock Lab fills a real gap in the industry. In their assessment, the team's technical expertise, industry collaboration, and commitment to sharing actionable intelligence have advanced the industry's understanding of emerging threats.

Kseniia Yamburh, Moonlock's Malware Research Engineer, won Silver as Employee of the Year. The judges recognized her exceptional impact in cybersecurity, citing her advanced research into active macOS threats such as AMOS and related infostealer ecosystems, as well as work with clear relevance to real-world threat mitigation. Earlier this year, Kseniia was also named Cybersecurity Woman of the Year at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Moonlock earned Bronze as New Product of the Year. The app was recognized for rethinking the user experience within cybersecurity. The judges noted that Moonlock presents a credible and well-executed cybersecurity product, supported by solid research work, independent testing, partnerships, and industry recognition. In their evaluation, Moonlock's innovation lies in combining threat intelligence, human-centered design, and education into a unified security experience.

"Being recognized in three different Stevie® Award categories in our first year is a real honor," said Oleg Stukalenko, Head of Product Management at Moonlock by MacPaw. "It's encouraging to see experts validate the direction we're taking. Our goal is to make cybersecurity accessible by making protection a natural part of everyday life for every Mac user, rather than something people only think about after something goes wrong. Sharing our research openly is part of that commitment. The more we learn from each other, the better prepared we'll all be for the threats ahead."

"We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

More details about the Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available on the website.

About Moonlock

Moonlock is a part of the MacPaw ecosystem that offers simple, approachable, and stress-free Mac protection and antivirus capabilities.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and the EU, creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users. Combining capabilities such as system care, cybersecurity, app discovery, and more, the ecosystem aims to unite MacPaw's suite of software, third-party tools, and AI solutions to collaborate on behalf of the user. Through Eney, an AI-powered assistant and the interface of the ecosystem, MacPaw aims to help users and developers within their workflows, driving the next generation of human-computer interaction.

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SOURCE MacPaw