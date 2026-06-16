Made Card and Multiply Mortgage Partner to Extend Homeowner Benefits Beyond Closing Day

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Card, the first credit card purpose-designed for the homeowner, today announced a partnership with Multiply Mortgage, the leading provider of homeownership benefits, helping employees across 1,200+ employers finance homes with lower rates and concierge-level support through their workplace.

Made is designed for what comes after closing day. Multiply connects employees to expert loan advisors and competitive rates through a workplace benefit. Made picks up where the mortgage leaves off, turning unavoidable home costs into a measurable financial return. Through the partnership, homebuyers who finance with Multiply will receive access to a suite of exclusive benefits built for new homeowners including a sign-on bonus redeemable toward closing costs and elevated cashback on mortgage payments, utilities, maintenance, and repairs.

"This partnership is a personal one for me," said Alex Song, Co-Founder of Made Card. "Two years ago, Multiply helped me buy my own home, and I believed in what they were building so much that I became one of their earliest investors. Today we get to build together as operators. Multiply reaches homebuyers at the exact moment they are making the largest financial decision of their lives, and they do it with a level of care I experienced firsthand. Connecting that moment to Made is exactly what this card was built for."

"Multiply exists to make homeownership more accessible and less stressful, and Made Card extends that mission past closing day," said Michael White, Co-Founder and CEO of Multiply Mortgage. "Our clients are navigating the biggest purchase of their lives. Pairing that with a card built around what owning actually costs is exactly the benefit our customers deserve."

About Made Card

Made is building the first credit card purpose-designed for the homeowner's expenses: the predictable bills, the unexpected ones, and the administrative and emotional weight that no existing financial product was built to address. Turning that unavoidable cost into a measurable financial return, Made addresses a spend category every other card ignores and is building the next-gen home ecosystem.

About Multiply Mortgage

Multiply Mortgage helps employees navigate the largest purchase of their lives: buying a home. Multiply's financial wellness benefit offers mortgage interest rate discounts and personalized guidance throughout the home financing process, all with zero cost or administrative overhead for the company.

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SOURCE Made Card