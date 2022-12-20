Magazine publishing market size to increase by USD 3,549.6 million: Europe to contribute 49% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Magazine Publishing Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,549.6 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Magazine Publishing Market 2023-2027

By region, the global magazine publishing market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Enterprises in the region are launching new magazines, specifically designed for marketing purposes. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the magazine publishing market in Europe. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The magazine publishing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bloomberg L.P - The company offers magazine publishing such as markets magazine.

- The company offers magazine publishing such as markets magazine. British Broadcasting Corp. - The company offers magazine publishing such as BBC Knowledge, Fast Forward, Girl Talk, and Top Gear.

- The company offers magazine publishing such as BBC Knowledge, Fast Forward, Girl Talk, and Top Gear. CJK Group Inc. - The company through its subsidiary KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. offers magazine publishing in print and digital media.

- The company through its subsidiary KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. offers magazine publishing in print and digital media. Forbes Media LLC - The company offers magazine publishing such as Forbes BrandVoice, Forbes EQ, and Forbes Connoisseur.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the use of smartphones and tablets, the availability of a wide range of magazines, and the high public impact of printed magazines. However, the increasing competition among magazine publishers is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into print and digital. The print segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America . Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The digital publishing market size is projected to increase by USD 105.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.01%. The digitization of paperback books is notably driving the digital publishing market growth, although factors such as high subscription costs may impede the market growth.

size is projected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.01%. The digitization of paperback books is notably driving the digital publishing market growth, although factors such as high subscription costs may impede the market growth. The stock video market size is expected to increase to USD 275.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high price of stock videos may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this magazine publishing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the magazine publishing market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, APAC, , and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of magazine publishing market vendors.

Magazine Publishing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 0.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3549.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 0.91 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg L.P, British Broadcasting Corp., Cairo Communication Spa, CJK Group Inc., Dazed Media, Forbes Media LLC, Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Gannett Co. Inc., Guardian News and Media Ltd., Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG, HT Media Ltd., InterActiveCorp, Kadokawa Corp., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Paramount Global, Paste Media Group, The New York Times Co., The Walt Disney Co., and Hearst Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global magazine publishing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global magazine publishing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Print - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Print - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Print - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Print - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Print - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 108: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 111: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.4 Bloomberg L.P

Exhibit 113: Bloomberg L.P - Overview



Exhibit 114: Bloomberg L.P - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Bloomberg L.P - Key news



Exhibit 116: Bloomberg L.P - Key offerings

12.5 British Broadcasting Corp.

Exhibit 117: British Broadcasting Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: British Broadcasting Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: British Broadcasting Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: British Broadcasting Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 CJK Group Inc.

Exhibit 121: CJK Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: CJK Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: CJK Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Forbes Media LLC

Exhibit 124: Forbes Media LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Forbes Media LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Forbes Media LLC - Key news



Exhibit 127: Forbes Media LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Forbes Media LLC - Segment focus

12.8 Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Gannett Co. Inc.

Exhibit 132: Gannett Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Gannett Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Gannett Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Gannett Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Guardian News and Media Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Hearst Communications Inc.

Exhibit 140: Hearst Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hearst Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Hearst Communications Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Hearst Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hearst Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG

Exhibit 145: Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Heinrich Bauer Verlag KG - Key offerings

12.13 HT Media Ltd.

Exhibit 148: HT Media Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: HT Media Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: HT Media Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 InterActiveCorp

Exhibit 151: InterActiveCorp - Overview



Exhibit 152: InterActiveCorp - Business segments



Exhibit 153: InterActiveCorp - Key news



Exhibit 154: InterActiveCorp - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: InterActiveCorp - Segment focus

12.15 Paramount Global

Exhibit 156: Paramount Global - Overview



Exhibit 157: Paramount Global - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Paramount Global - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Paramount Global - Segment focus

12.16 The New York Times Co.

Exhibit 160: The New York Times Co. - Overview



Exhibit 161: The New York Times Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: The New York Times Co. - Key news



Exhibit 163: The New York Times Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: The New York Times Co. - Segment focus

12.17 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 165: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 166: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio