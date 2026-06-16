Magnolia Announces 11th Silobration with Headliners The Fray & Dylan Gossett

Four-Day Event in Waco, Texas, October 22–25

WACO, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia, the home and lifestyle brand founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is excited to announce the return of Silobration. Taking place October 22-25, Silobration is an annual fall celebration that brings together people from near and far for a weekend of live music, seasonal activities, a vibrant vendor fair, and more family-friendly fun.

Magnolia

Last year's Silobration drew its biggest crowd yet, welcoming more than 30,000 guests to the Silos in downtown Waco, and for the first time ever, this year's celebration will extend through Sunday. This year promises even more with Magnolia's largest celebration to date, hosting over 90 vendors showcasing curated goods from makers and artisans from across the country.

Additionally, entertainment will take the stage all weekend long with three days of live music, featuring headlining performances from The Fray and Dylan Gossett, plus a special Sunday morning gathering with Christian musician Cory Asbury.

Friday, October 23: The Fray headlining at the Silos.

Saturday, October 24: Dylan Gossett headlining at the Silos.

Sunday, October 25: Cory Asbury at the Silos.

Live concerts are a cornerstone of the Silobration experience, bringing together guests beneath the Texas sky for an intentional sense of joy and togetherness, and the expanded music lineup offers an opportunity to enjoy a variety of performances throughout the weekend. Get early access to Silobration concert tickets by joining Magnolia Perks at Magnolia.com/pages/perks.

"Silobration is one of our favorite weekends of the year," said Chip and Joanna Gaines. "Between the vendors and the music to all the fun and food, it's the epitome of what we always dreamed for the Silos, which is to be a place where families and friends can gather, share a memory, be inspired, and leave feeling truly filled up."

Across the Silos, guests will discover curated experiences designed to create lasting memories for families and friends free of charge. A variety of specialty treats and limited-time menu items will also be available at Magnolia's dining destinations, Magnolia Press Coffee Co., Silos Baking Co., and Magnolia Table.

About Magnolia

Founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia is a home and lifestyle brand that helps people make space for meaningful moments in life and at home. From design and décor to food, media, and other experiences, Magnolia inspires connection, making it a little easier to slow down and savor time with the ones you love. For more information, visit magnolia.com and follow @Magnolia.

SOURCE Magnolia